Jabari Small may be entering his third season at Tennessee, but you wouldn’t blame the running back for viewing the 2022 season ahead as essentially his second one. After he was the No. 3 back for the Vols as a freshman in 2020 – behind two players who would transfer the following offseason – the Memphis native found himself as the starter with just 26 carries during an unusual pandemic-impacted season under his belt. Though Small embraced what came with his rapid rise up the depth chart, it understandably might not have led to him going into last season with much confidence – that doesn’t appear to be the case now, though, with Small carrying more self-belief into the 2022 season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO