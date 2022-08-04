ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Jabari Small now more confident, ‘ready to show the work that’s been done’

Jabari Small may be entering his third season at Tennessee, but you wouldn’t blame the running back for viewing the 2022 season ahead as essentially his second one. After he was the No. 3 back for the Vols as a freshman in 2020 – behind two players who would transfer the following offseason – the Memphis native found himself as the starter with just 26 carries during an unusual pandemic-impacted season under his belt. Though Small embraced what came with his rapid rise up the depth chart, it understandably might not have led to him going into last season with much confidence – that doesn’t appear to be the case now, though, with Small carrying more self-belief into the 2022 season.
Watch: Vols' freshman WR Squirrel White making early impressions in camp

In the video above, 247Sports recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss the impression Tennessee freshman wide receiver Squirrel White has made early in training camp:. Cooper Petagna: “Let’s turn our attention to another guy that not many expected to hear his name, but that is former three-star receiver...
Four-Star Tennessee Basketball Target Sets Imminent Commitment Date

Four-star Coen Carr will announce his college commitment on Aug. 9, the small forward shared on Twitter Friday night. Carr hasn’t released a top contenders list at any point but his visit history does tell us which teams have a real chance at landing his services. The Greeneville, South...
Justin Brown, 2023 WR out of Tennessee, announces SEC commitment

Justin Brown is headed to Starkvegas. A 3-star prospect from Blackman, Tennessee, Brown committed to Mississippi State on Friday, giving the Bulldogs their 14th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class. He chose the Bulldogs over a list of finalists that included Penn State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Purdue. “What stands...
Competition and a changed focus pushing Louisville RB Tiyon Evans to succeed

Louisville has an impressive collection of running backs. All experienced with abilities to change a game. Returning from a season ago are Jalen Mitchell, who ran for more than 700 yards last season, Trevion Cooley, who ran for over 400 yards in his true freshman season, plus speedster Jawhar Jordan. Add Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans to the mix and the depth chart strengthens even more.
A new era is underway at Northview Academy

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE)- Former Knoxville Catholic offensive line coach Justin Anderson is in his first season at the helm for Northview Academy football. “Everybody’s got high expectations right now, my expectation is to just get better the next day,” said Anderson. The Cougars are coming off of a 3-7 season and have not had a […]
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location

People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
Knoxville artist proves its never too late to learn something new

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s never too late to learn something new. Take it from the story of renowned artist Russell Briscoe whose colorful paintings of East Tennessee capture its rich history. Briscoe didn’t start painting in earnest until his wife gave him a paint set for his...
Songs That Tear Us Apart: Tables Turned Edition

Stamatoula Kaousias returns to make her case that certain groups that Todd adores, may not be, in some cases, all that adorable. A Knoxville native, Todd began working at WUOT in 2006 as jazz coordinator and host of Improvisations. He is now the music director and host of of Studio 865/Flipside and Changing Course, and also produces podcasts such as Improvisations to Go and Raised in Knoxville. Todd got his start in radio at WUTK, where he served as both news and music director while earning his undergraduate degree in journalism at UT. He later earned a master’s degree in education, also at UT.
Knoxville FanBoy Expo happening this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville FanBoy Expo is returning to East Tennessee this weekend and boasts a lineup of celebrity guests. Oscar-winning artist Adassa, who voices Dolores in the hit movie, Disney’s “Encanto” stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios on Friday ahead of the FanBoy Expo opening to share about the event – and sing her part in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
Fanboy Expo brings joy and celebrities to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Fanboy Expo kicks off in Knoxville and runs today through Sunday. Experience comic, television, and film nirvana with all of your favorite celebrity guests. Whether you are into film, television, or comic books there is something for everyone at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo that...
Target purchases land in Sevierville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
