Veteran QBs, early start with Vols helping freshman Tayven Jackson
More than six months into his college career, Tayven Jackson believes he’s already benefiting from the early start he got by enrolling at Tennessee in January. Whether it’s this season or in future years, he expects the sacrifices he made to pay off in the long run. Jackson,...
Jabari Small now more confident, ‘ready to show the work that’s been done’
Jabari Small may be entering his third season at Tennessee, but you wouldn’t blame the running back for viewing the 2022 season ahead as essentially his second one. After he was the No. 3 back for the Vols as a freshman in 2020 – behind two players who would transfer the following offseason – the Memphis native found himself as the starter with just 26 carries during an unusual pandemic-impacted season under his belt. Though Small embraced what came with his rapid rise up the depth chart, it understandably might not have led to him going into last season with much confidence – that doesn’t appear to be the case now, though, with Small carrying more self-belief into the 2022 season.
Vols among teams 'at the top of my list' for Top247 WR after visit
A highly ranked Class of 2024 wide receiver who visited Tennessee for the first time in May made the trip to Knoxville again last weekend to attend the Vols' summer-ending recruiting event.
Watch: Vols' freshman WR Squirrel White making early impressions in camp
In the video above, 247Sports recruiting analysts Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss the impression Tennessee freshman wide receiver Squirrel White has made early in training camp:. Cooper Petagna: “Let’s turn our attention to another guy that not many expected to hear his name, but that is former three-star receiver...
Competition and a changed focus pushing Louisville RB Tiyon Evans to succeed
Louisville has an impressive collection of running backs. All experienced with abilities to change a game. Returning from a season ago are Jalen Mitchell, who ran for more than 700 yards last season, Trevion Cooley, who ran for over 400 yards in his true freshman season, plus speedster Jawhar Jordan. Add Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans to the mix and the depth chart strengthens even more.
