Oh My! Tigers, sloths and orangutans in AZ homes?

Gila monsters, rattlesnakes and other critters call the Arizona desert landscape home.

But not all species are legal to call Arizona home, particularly if a homeowner or renter is looking for a pet a be more on the adventurous side.

Gaboon vipers and monocled cobras, for instance, are exotic animals that are illegal in the state of Arizona.

“There are certain species you can and cannot have,” said Tyler Vanvleet, law enforcement program manager with the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Arizona is a “pretty restrictive state” when it comes to exotic pets, Vanvleet said.

Still, Game and Fish officials find out about residents in possession of illegal exotic animals consistently.

“It happens every month or every other month,” Vanvleet said.

On one instance, an actual mountain lion was used by an exotic dancer on stage as part of her regular act, Vanvleet said. A motorist had a Gila monster in his possession during a traffic stop on another occasion, he said.

“They are wild animals,” Vanvleet said. “They are unpredictable.”

Tigers, sloths and orangutans also are animals Arizona residents have tried to keep as pets. These animals aren’t legal in the state of Arizona.

Game and Fish Department officials have good relationships with local zoos and the Phoenix Herpetological Society to help find illegal animals proper homes.

Those who are caught with an animal that is illegal to own could have the animal seized and faces a Class 2 misdemeanor fine. Fines vary by jurisdiction, Vanvleet said. There are about 200 jurisdictions in the state of Arizona.

“Apparently you can buy (animals) online,” Vanvleet said. “Somehow they wind up here.”

Some residents either buy animals online or take them out of the wild from the Arizona desert, said Katelyn Garcia, education and outreach director at the Phoenix Herpetological Society.

Taking a animal out of its natural habitat — such as a Gila monster — can endanger its life, she said.

“They are sensitive to relocation — they don’t usually survive,” Garcia said.

About 20% of the venomous snakes owned by Phoenix Herpetological Society were once pets seized for being illegal to own in the state, Garcia said.

Gaboon vipers and monocled cobras are some of the most common pets that are illegally owned, she said.

Exotic pet owners are intrigued by the fact they are unique, she said.

“It’s one of those status symbol things,” Garcia said.

So what exotic animals are legal?

Small geckos, monitor lizard and bearded dragons are all permitted in the state, Garcia said.

And if you have a hankering for a pet rattlesnake, those are perfectly legal, officials said.

Some exotic animals are less dangerous.

In fact, there are some exotic animals the Arizona Game and Fish Department wants the public to adopt.

But it’s not a dog or a cat.

In June, the department announced it had 200 Sonoran desert tortoises that could become a new family member for some residents.

It’s illegal to breed Sonoran desert tortoises. But not illegal to own.

Game and Fish collected the desert tortoises from those who got caught breeding them illegally.

“Many people don’t even consider opening up their homes to desert tortoises, but they make fantastic and personable pets,” said Tegan Wolf, desert tortoise adoption program coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department in a press release.

“It’s rewarding to hear stories from those who have adopted a captive tortoise and made them part of the family, because they’re a unique alternative to traditional family pets. They offer many of the same life lessons to children, and they can provide just as much companionship and personality as a dog or cat.”

Various ages and sizes of desert tortoises are available for adoption, the press release said.

Captive tortoises grow up to about 14 inches long and can live as long as 80 to 100 years. They cannot be released back into the wild because they could spread diseases that harm wild populations, the press release said.

Arizona residents interested in providing an adoptive home should review the Tortoise Adoption Program page on the department’s website at https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/nongamemanagement/tortoise/captivecare/.

Tortoises are typically only adopted from April 1 to Sept. 30 because they brumate during the cooler months, the website said.

Interested residents must provide a special build an enclosure/burrow for the animal.

So, which carnivorous mammals are legal in Arizona?

Bobcats, lions, tigers and bears are all illegal to own at private residences.

One exception is a wolfdog — a domesticated dog that also has wolf DNA.

“Basically, everything besides dogs and cats (of the species type mammals carnivores) are restricted in Arizona,” Vanvleet said.

Not sure if your animal is allowed or not? Check the Arizona Game and Fish list.

