Breaking: Both directions of Lake Mead shut down in east Las Vegas after 'serious' crash, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash was reported on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday at 8:11 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission. The crash was reportedly blocking all lanes from Main Street to Woodard Street, and drivers were advised to use other routes and expect heavy delays. However, RTC reports that all major lanes are now open and clear.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO