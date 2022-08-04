ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Breaking: Both directions of Lake Mead shut down in east Las Vegas after 'serious' crash, police say

By KTNV Staff
KTNV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktnv.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in a parking lot in the northeast valley. According to Lieutenant Robert Price of Metro, during a media briefing, a man in his twenties was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital with an apparent stab wound and was pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes later.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Police#Las Vegas Valley#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Road Closed in Injury Crash on Interstate 11 [Henderson, NV]

Vehicle Accident near Horizon Drive Resulted in Road Closure and Injuries. The incident occurred 4:30 p.m. on the southbound side of I-11, just north of Horizon Drive on July 20th, according to initial reports. Authorities said the main events leading to the collision remain unknown. Responding officers have not released...
HENDERSON, NV
KTNV

All major lanes open after crash on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash was reported on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday at 8:11 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission. The crash was reportedly blocking all lanes from Main Street to Woodard Street, and drivers were advised to use other routes and expect heavy delays. However, RTC reports that all major lanes are now open and clear.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy