Breaking: Both directions of Lake Mead shut down in east Las Vegas after 'serious' crash, police say

news3lv.com
Scene of crash involving semi-truck cleared after creating traffic jam on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash involving a semi-truck briefly brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 15 heading through the resort corridor. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. on southbound I-15 near Tropicana Avenue, according to the incident page for Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. A...
8newsnow.com
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in a parking lot in the northeast valley. According to Lieutenant Robert Price of Metro, during a media briefing, a man in his twenties was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital with an apparent stab wound and was pronounced dead roughly 30 minutes later.
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
8newsnow.com
Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
KTNV
Police: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after running into street on east side of Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police say one person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car on the east side of the Las Vegas Strip. Officers were called to the intersection of Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue at approximately 2:40 p.m.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash just east of the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, according to police. The collision was reported around 2:40 p.m. at Koval Lane and Winnick Avenue, just north of Flamingo Road, said Sgt. Miguel Garcia with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Las Vegas police shut down northeast valley intersection after ‘serious’ crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have shut down a northeast valley intersection following a ‘serious’ injury crash. It happened Thursday afternoon at East Lake Mead Boulevard and Christy Lane. At this time police have shut down Lake Mead Boulevard in both directions at Bledsoe Lane due to the severity of the crash. Drivers […]
Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis and Harmon
On Thursday, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to investigate an unresponsive female found near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
North Las Vegas man reported missing after 'walking to a friend's house'
Danny Conn was last seen on Friday at about 11:30 a.m. near his home on Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard in North Las Vegas.
Shooting in hotel room at the Mirage on Las Vegas Strip leaves one person dead
Police said one person was killed in a shooting in a hotel room at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.
L.A. Weekly
Eric John Bowers Killed in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Charleston Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
49-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Collision near Essex Drive. Police responded to the scene on West Charleston Boulevard just west of Essex Drive around 9:40 p.m., on July 30th. Furthermore, authorities said the crash involved a dark-colored sedan. According to LVMPD, Bowers was walking outside a crosswalk along Charleston...
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Mirage hotel on Las Vegas Strip; suspect arrested
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Mirage that left one man dead and two women injured.
L.A. Weekly
Road Closed in Injury Crash on Interstate 11 [Henderson, NV]
Vehicle Accident near Horizon Drive Resulted in Road Closure and Injuries. The incident occurred 4:30 p.m. on the southbound side of I-11, just north of Horizon Drive on July 20th, according to initial reports. Authorities said the main events leading to the collision remain unknown. Responding officers have not released...
KTNV
Crash blocking all major lanes on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard, heavy delays expected
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday at 8:11 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission. The crash is reportedly blocking all lanes from Main Street to Woodard Street, and drivers are advised to use other routes and expect heavy delays.
KTNV
All major lanes open after crash on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash was reported on Owens Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday at 8:11 a.m. by the Regional Transportation Commission. The crash was reportedly blocking all lanes from Main Street to Woodard Street, and drivers were advised to use other routes and expect heavy delays. However, RTC reports that all major lanes are now open and clear.
KTNV
Crash reported on 215 southern beltway, blocking right lane near southbound I-15 ramp
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported on the 215 southern beltway heading west toward the southbound I-15 ramp, by the Regional Transportation Commission. The crash occurred right after the exit towards I-15 and had previously blocked all available westbound lanes, but is currently blocking only the right lanes.
news3lv.com
Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
FULL COVERAGE: Las Vegas man shoots four victims in hotel room at the Mirage
LVMPD officers arrested and identified Billy Hemsley, 54, in connection with the shooting at the hotel on Friday morning.
news3lv.com
Video captures Las Vegas smoke shop clerk stabbing would-be robber
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A clerk at a Las Vegas smoke shop was caught on camera defending himself with a knife from a couple of thieves. The incident happened at the Smokestrom Shop near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. WARNING: The video is graphic and viewer...
KTNV
Bridge closed at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road for 'special event,' RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The bridge at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed to vehicle traffic due to a "special event," according to the Regional Transportation Commission. RTC reports the closure will extend from the Luxor Hotel to Polaris Avenue, near Allegiant Stadium, but did not...
