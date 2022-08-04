Man charged with arson in Globe Street fire

Read on turnto10.com
Turnto10.com
Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
Man charged with arson in Fall River fire
The investigation continues into what caused a stroller to catch fire in the stairwell of a Fall River apartment building Wednesday evening.
Turnto10.com
Two trucks destroyed after loading dock fire
(WJAR) — Crews worked to put out a fire at a loading dock in East Providence on Friday night. Investigators said two trucks went up in flames near a warehouse at 40 Patton Road. The trucks were destroyed as a result, according to officials. Police said it appears to...
Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
ABC6.com
10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
Turnto10.com
3 robbed at gunpoint during North Providence home invasion, police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police are investigating a home invasion on Wentworth Street where three people were held at gunpoint on Saturday. Police said a group of four or five men wearing face coverings broke through the front door at about 6:20 p.m. holding guns with extended magazines.
Turnto10.com
Two injured in Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — Two people were rushed to the hospital after suffering burn injuries in a Woonsocket house fire. The woman is critical condition, according to police. Video from a nearby building shows this home on Water Street in Woonsocket go up in flames. A resident can be seen running out of the house.
Providence police seek to fire officer who slammed suspect’s head into ground
A spokesperson for the department said Captain Stephen Gencarella's actions were in violation of the department's rules and regulations.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford woman accused of driving car at police
(WJAR) — In the middle of an attempt to arrest a Cranston man on outstanding warrants, Fall River police said the man's girlfriend drove her car at them on Thursday morning. Fall River police said two officers were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park, leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Adam Hout of Cranston, on drug charges and resisting arrest.
GoLocalProv
Men with Extended Magazine Guns Broke Into Home and Held Three Captive in North Providence
North Providence police report that at approximately 6:20 pm this evening, four to five black males wearing face coverings, armed with black handguns with extended magazines, broke through the front door of 30 Wentworth Street. The men then held three occupants at gun point. The suspects stole approximately $3,000.00 dollars...
ABC6.com
Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
Turnto10.com
Utility pole falls onto Richmond restaurant
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A utility pole fell onto a restaurant in Richmond on Saturday evening. Rhode Island Energy was on scene at Dragon Palace on Main Street. The pole slammed onto a refrigerator cooler, causing serious damage. The owners told an NBC 10 News crew the pole randomly...
Turnto10.com
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a neighbor in Mansfield
(WJAR) — Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a neighbor in Mansfield early Friday morning. The Mansfield Police Department responded around 3:01 a.m. to 23 Francis Avenue for a reported stabbing. The victim told police he had been stabbed by his neighbor while he was walking in the...
ABC6.com
2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people suffered severe burns after a fire at a home in Woonsocket early Friday morning. Fire departments from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Cumberland and North Smithfield all responded to the three-family home around 5 AM. The unit in the back of the building was engulfed in...
ABC6.com
Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor
MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
fallriverreporter.com
Police renew call for information on missing Massachusetts woman marking three years since her disappearance
Police have renewed the call for information concerning the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman, who had unconfirmed sightings in Fall River at one point. The Hanson Police Department has been investigating the disappearance of Sandra E. Crispo who would now be 57 years old. They say they have not stopped searching for her.
Large police presence at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening. It’s not clear what brought police to the home. Officers have been in the neighborhood since about 7:30 p.m. This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene […]
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown police search for suspected drug store robbers
(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of a robbery at a North Kingstown Walgreens on Wednesday morning. Police said the call for a robbery came in around 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday at a Walgreens at 7691 Post Road in North Kingstown. According to surveillance...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police arrest two after suspect crashes into cars, drives at officers, injuring one
Fall River Police arrested a couple early this morning, one of which is accused of driving at officers and smashing into several parked cars. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just after 1:00 a.m., Officers MacDonald and Bailey, were investigating suspicious motor vehicles in the area of Kennedy Park. Their investigation led to the arrest of Adam Hout, 36 from Cranston, RI on drug charges and resisting arrest. While Officers MacDonald and Bailey were in the park making this arrest, Hout’s girlfriend, Sarah Guy, 29 of New Bedford, drove her vehicle onto the grass and accelerated toward Officer MacDonald forcing him to move out of the way of the vehicle. At this point, Guy left the park area in the direction of South Main Street.
