Albuquerque family wants answers after their cat was shot and killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family wants answers after someone shot and killed their cat. They say neighbors told them other animals had also been shot in the area.

Shannon Dailey said her family’s life was turned upside down when they found him bleeding in the backyard of their home near Carlisle and Comanche.

“We saw a couple of blood spots starting here and then it’s starting to drip off the wall here where he jumped to run and there’s blood right there all across this wall,” said Dailey. “He was in a pool of blood and the way he was laying I could tell that he had been shot so I started screaming for my husband and grabbed a towel, picked him up, and rushed to the vet.”

Story continues below

By the time they arrived at the veterinarian, it was too late. Their beloved pet ended up coding and passing away. They are still trying to figure out how someone can be so cruel.

“They took him back immediately, gave the ok to CPR, life-saving measures but a few minutes in, he ended up coding and dying,” said Dailey. “To lose an animal so violently is rough, not disappear, we were there when he died, we pet it, it was horrible.”

Dailey says a neighbor told her someone was shooting birds on the block recently. She says she will also be getting security cameras for her home.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.