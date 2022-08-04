Read on www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Embattled Supply Chain Startup Fires Suspended CEO: Reports
Logistics software firm Slync.io has reportedly fired CEO and co-founder Chris Kirchner, while also removing him as chair of the board amid allegations of corporate fund misuse and missed employee pay. The leadership change follows Kirchner's suspension from his duties as chief executive late last month, when Slync's board installed chief of staff Tim Kehoe as acting president as employee accusations of late and missed paychecks mounted. The company's vice president of global sales and marketing Burt White declined to state at the time the reason for the suspension, telling Sourcing Journal the company doesn't...
Sleep Number Revamps In-Store Experience
Over the past decade, the mattress industry has evolved dramatically, with bed-in-a-box and other direct-to-consumer brands shaking up the traditional bedding business with fresh products and new ways to shop for them. And while e-commerce has been a major part of the strategy of many of those new mattress players, brick-and-mortar retail experiences have become increasingly important. In the past year, Avocado has opened several immersive retail outlets in major cities, and Casper launched a store-in-store in Bed Bath & Beyond's New York flagship location. Now Sleep Number launches a revamp of its stores...
