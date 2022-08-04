Click here to read the full article. Over the past decade, the mattress industry has evolved dramatically, with bed-in-a-box and other direct-to-consumer brands shaking up the traditional bedding business with fresh products and new ways to shop for them. And while e-commerce has been a major part of the strategy of many of those new mattress players, brick-and-mortar retail experiences have become increasingly important. In the past year, Avocado has opened several immersive retail outlets in major cities, and Casper launched a store-in-store in Bed Bath & Beyond’s New York flagship location. Now Sleep Number launches a revamp of its stores...

EDINA, MN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO