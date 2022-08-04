Watch manatee ‘chase’ gator at Florida park, where the species ‘peacefully coexist’

Read on www.sanluisobispo.com
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
19 python babies and their massive mom nabbed in Florida nursery raid
Officials removed two breeding females and many hatchlings.
SFGate
2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
An Invasive Creature Is Taking Over A Florida Community
The species, the giant African land snail, is known to grow as long as 8 inches.
13-Year-Old Florida Girl Fights Off Alligator Attack Near Boat Dock
A 13-year-old girl survived an attack from an alligator on Sunday, July 24 in Hardee County, Florida. Briann Morr was swimming at the Gardner Boat Ramp in Zolfo Springs when she heard something enter the water. She shared her story with NBC-2 out of Fort Myers. “I turn around because...
‘Frantic caller’ said her dog was drowning in Florida. A cop jumped in the dark water
A police officer arrived just in the nick of time to save a dog that was drowning off the coast of Florida earlier this month. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Lighthouse Point Police Department, the rescue happened around 10 p.m. July 3. The release says officer Bob...
Bear protecting cubs picks up couple’s dog and runs off with it, Florida officials say
A couple’s dog was killed in a terrifying encounter with a bear near Navarre, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. It happened Monday, July 18, and involved “an adult female black bear with young,” state officials told McClatchy News. Navarre is on the Florida Panhandle, about 23 mile east of Pensacola.
A tourist filled a bucket with queen conch in the Keys, police say. He went to jail
Queen conch are found in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and Bermuda but commercial and recreational harvest is generally banned in U.S. waters.
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
Albino alligator hatches at Florida reptile park
July 26 (UPI) -- An alligator park in Florida announced the hatching of an albino alligator for the third year in a row. Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park in Kenansville announced in a Facebook post that the baby gator hatched Saturday in a nest that still holds eight more eggs.
One cow still loose after 70 released onto Florida Turnpike
July 19 (UPI) -- The Florida Highway Patrol said one cow remained on the loose Tuesday, one day after about 70 cows were released onto the Florida Turnpike when a semi truck caught fire. The FHP said the 47-year-old truck driver, who is from Alabama, told investigators he pulled over...
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home
Police discovered the bodies of an adult couple, their adult son and two children after a wellness check at the family's Orlando home.
Florida Family Loses Beloved Chihuahua to Black Bear Attack Outside Their Home
A family’s pet Chihuahua suffered a tragic fate after a black bear attacked the dog on Monday. Florida family, Shawn and Rusty Wildman, sadly lost their six-year-old Chihuahua, who they lovingly named Maggi. A black bear killed the beloved pet after it was right outside their home in Holley, which is north of Navarre in Santa Rosa County.
Discovery
99% of Sea Turtles are Now Born Female. Here's Why.
Floridian sea turtles for the past four years have been facing the hottest summers in Florida state history. Bette Zirkelback, a manager of the Turtle Hospital within the Florida Keys, noted that “Scientists that are studying sea turtle hatchlings and eggs have found no boy sea turtles, so only female sea turtles for the past four years.”
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
Ron DeSantis’ agency files complaint about Miami drag show being performed in front of kids
The administration of Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has filed a formal state complaint concerning the R House in Miami, claiming that the restaurant in the Wynwood neighbourhood hosts weekend brunches during which minors are exposed to “sexually explicit drag shows”. The bar is accused of disorderly conduct, according to the complaint, which argues that “the nature of the performances ... particularly when conducted in the presence of young children, corrupts the public morals and outrages the sense of public decency”, according to The Miami Herald. The owners of the bar said in a statement that they’re “aware of...
Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'
Florida 911 dispatchers were greeted by an alligator on Sunday when they left the administration building of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Largo after a busy shift. The sheriff's office wrote about the wild animal encounter, which occurred in the administration building's parking garage, on Facebook. "After a long...
cheddar.com
100K Tourists Projected to Flock to Florida's Space Coast for Artemis 1 Launch
NASAs Artemis I Moon rocket sits at Launch Pad Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 15, 2022. - NASA is aiming for June 18, for the beginning of the next wet dress rehearsal test of the agencys Space Launch System (SLS) at the Kennedy Space Center, with tanking operations on June 20. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP) (Photo by EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images)
Florida boy's face bitten by shark: 'Get me out of here'
A 13-year-old boy was on a lobster-catching expedition with his family when he encountered the jaws of a nurse shark — a usually docile species. Fischer Hricko and his family bring their boat down to the Florida Keys during lobster season as a tradition, according to Fox 35 Orlando.
Next-door mansions built for identical twins are on sale in Florida for $54 million
The side-by-side luxury homes near Fort Lauderdale are separated by a large private lake and span 11 acres of gated property.
