Read on www.abc6.com
Related
natureworldnews.com
Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks
Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Forecasts: 12 Things You May Not Know
Hurricane forecasts have some caveats that might not appear on a graphic. This includes the meaning of a storm's winds, landfall and its impacts. A storm's impacts can extend well beyond the forecast cone, even if it never makes landfall. Hurricane forecasts contain a wealth of information, such as their...
natureworldnews.com
Atlantic Hurricane Season to Peak this Month
August marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season's peak. Although the Atlantic hurricane season has been dormant for about a month, the peak of the season is soon to arrive, so don't anticipate it to stay that way for very long. A Series of Extreme Weather. Tropical Storm Colin...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy
This hurricane season may be a tad quieter than initially projected, but it is still likely to be busier than normal, government forecasters and others say. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday trimmed their hurricane season outlook from a 65% chance for above normal activity to 60% and increased the odds of a normal season from 25% to 30% because of uneven sea surface temperature, including a patch of cooler water off Portugal. Parts of the Atlantic are warmer than normal, but the variability had forecasters “backing off on the higher end” of their predictions, said lead hurricane outlook forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Videos Show Waterspout Making Landfall, Destroying Buildings on a Maryland Island
A series of severe storm systems moving through the mid-Atlantic created a few terrifying weather events in Maryland this past week. In two videos captured by residents, a large waterspout-turned-tornado hit Smith Island, a community of roughly 260 people—many of them fishermen and boaters—tearing apart several houses and injuring one person.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
wfit.org
CSU outlook continues to predict an active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) released their updated 2022 hurricane season outlook on Thursday. The forecast largely falls in step with NOAA's updated hurricane season outlook, also released Thursday, in continuing to predict an above-average hurricane season. Like NOAA's outlook, the CSU outlook slightly reduced the forecast for named...
Video Shows 'Mothership' Storm Hovering Over Northwest
Storm chasers on Friday released stunning footage of a massive "mothership" storm cloud hovering over the Northwest part of the United States. The video was captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 p.m. local time by storm chaser Shelly Heinrichs, who is based in the neighboring province of Manitoba, Canada. Heinrichs shared the footage on Twitter where it has been viewed a little over 186,000 times as of Monday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
NOAA still expects above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
Atmospheric and oceanic conditions still favor an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, according to NOAA's annual mid-season update issued today by the Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service. "I urge everyone to remain vigilant as we enter the peak months of hurricane season," said Secretary of...
What is a flash flood?
The main thing about flash floods is the speed. By definition, the rushing waters of a flash flood begin within 6 hours after an intense storm—and often within 3 hours. Sometimes, the water can come within minutes. These sudden torrents bring devastation: After heat-related deaths, floods are the deadliest weather event in the US.
reviewed.com
Our homeowner’s guide to hurricane preparedness
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Check out the entire Climate Control series to protect your home from the effects of climate change. While summer often conjures images of fun in the sun, for those of us...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the severe thunderstorms across New England
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
Sea level rise is causing record-breaking coastal flooding. It's only expected to get worse – even on days without rain.
The nation's coasts are in trouble. After a year of record-breaking coastal flooding, a new report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that it's going to get more frequent, more intense and more widespread across the U.S. High-tide flooding, otherwise known as "king tides" or "sunny day"...
NEXT WEATHER Chief Meteorologist/Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera weighs in on quiet start to hurricane season
MIAMI - Where are the Hurricanes?I'm getting asked that a lot. This is the 7th consecutive year that conditions in the Tropical Atlantic Basin have been favorable for an above-average season.NOAA, seeing these signals, has once again predicted we will check off a lot of names this year. Yet so far, we've only used three and it's already August.So why are things so quiet? Is the Saharan dust I've been going on about the culprit?Well before I get into that let's keep things in perspective.From a climatological view, the majority of tropical activity doesn't happen until August. In fact, the "peak"...
Hurricane season: What is the Saffir-Simpson scale; how does it work; is there a Category 6?
One was a structural engineer who thought in the ways engineers are trained to — logically and result-oriented. The other, was a meteorologist who, at age 6, had survived one of the deadliest hurricanes to ever hit the United States, and was eager to warn others of the destructive potential of a tropical weather system.
How will sea level rise increase high tide flooding? Feds warn water levels are 'nearing the brim.'
Days of higher-than-normal high tides are rising along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, NOAA says, warning of the increased potential for flooding.
Comments / 0