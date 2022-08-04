Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/4/22)

Read on oilcity.news
Natrona County Crime Clips (7/28/22–8/4/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Theft,...
Casper police arrest man with warrants in four counties spotted by off-duty officers
CASPER, Wyo. — A man with active warrants in four Wyoming counties as well as a history of eluding law enforcement was arrested by Casper Police on Thursday evening. 34-year-old Trevor Wroble was spotted by two off-duty officers in the area of West F and North Center Streets, according to CPD Lt. Scott Jones.
Nebraska man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Wyoming corrections officer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Nebraska man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an off-duty Wyoming state prison staff member, according to the Scottsbluff, Nebraska Police Department. The injured man, Officer Martin Maldonado Jr., was hospitalized Thursday for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen, an injury...
Police: Casper suspect caught in Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — A man suspected of multiple felonies in Casper, including aggravated burglary, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado, the Casper Police Department said Friday. Antonio Harrington was safely taken into custody by Colorado law enforcement after having been on the run from Casper police since May....
Suspect who surrendered to arrest in Paradise Valley neighborhood Wednesday wanted on new charges
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper police negotiated the peaceful surrender of a suspect to arrest on misdemeanor charges at his Paradise Valley home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Since bonding out later that day, he faces new charges, including violation of a stalking protection order. The suspect, a man in his...
Suspect charged in aggravated burglary; alleged armed accomplice still at large
CASPER, Wyo. — One of two suspects accused of an aggravated burglary in North Casper last May was arrested by Casper Police Saturday on a unrelated traffic stop, police said. 18-year-old A’Dan Monroe was charged in circuit court Monday with aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, and bond...
Natrona County divorce filings (7/22/22–8/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 22 through Aug. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Former deputy county attorney says office colludes with assessor to defeat tax appeals
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney and former deputy Natrona County attorney Tom Green says he’s just one of thousands of property tax protesters who have been shortchanged in the appeals process by “misrepresentations of the law” and deprivation of evidence. “Since these appeals have been going...
Natrona County health and food inspections (7/23/22–8/5/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
BREAKING: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Perform Search and Rescue for Missing Juvenile
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel have located a juvenile on Casper Mountain that has been missing since early afternoon on Friday. That's according to Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the NCSO. "We responded to the Rim Campground area of Muddy Mountain around 1:45 p.m....
Troopers book suspects in two separate stolen vehicle chases Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers chased two stolen vehicles in separate incidents within hours early Thursday morning, according to a release from the WHP. The first incident touched off around 7:35 a.m. on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne after a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding, the release said.
Multiple departments respond to vehicle fire that caused a wildfire
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - On Friday, August 5th 2022, at approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County. Reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.
(OPINION) Candidate Letter: Ready to serve as assessor for the people
In addition to Oil City News’s Candidate Questionnaires, candidates are welcome to submit one Letter to the Editor related to their campaign. Letters to the Editor are published for free. Subsequent letters will be paid campaign advertisements and marked as such. More than ever, the Natrona County Assessor’s Office...
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
The North Platte River – Multiuse Water
This will be a six-part series on the dams, reservoirs, power generation and some diversion dams located on the North Platte River. The series will follow a chronological order of the history and construction of these projects. When the Reclamation Act passed by Congress in 1902 and the United States...
Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters respond to garage fire; Poplar Street closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a fire on the 1800 block of South Poplar Street at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire at a detached garage adjacent to a residence, Firefighter Adam Meiers said at around 6:45 p.m. Crews first checked...
Natrona Emergency Management: residents should protect homes, prepare fire evacuation plans
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, Natrona County Emergency Management urged residents to take action to protect homes against fire and to develop evacuation plans in the event of an emergency. NCEM said people should create and maintain a defensible space around homes and work to protect them against flying...
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her two-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
Bar Nunn Street Revitalization Plan recommendations to be unveiled in virtual presentation
CASPER, Wyo. — Recommendations that have been developed as part of the Bar Nunn Streetscape Revitalization Plan will be unveiled during a virtual presentation that will be held via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. People can access the Zoom call in order to hear about...
