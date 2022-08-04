ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Health Board Weighs In On Blocking Treatments For Transgender Kids

By Wendi Grossman
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

The Florida Board of Medicine meeting Friday to vote on a proposal that would block gender-affirming treatments for transgender kids. Governor Ron DeSantis wants the Board to issue new "standard of care" rules banning patients 18-years and younger from getting sex-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking hormone treatments. The state Agency for Health Care Administration plans to prevent Medicaid from covering such treatments. Trans Action Florida is holding a press conference this morning demanding the Board reject new rules.

NewsRadio WFLA

