HRDC, Chamber and City looking to address urban camping
Residents have run out of resources and that has led some to live out on the street, which has caused a new problem - urban camping.
Three Forks Airport ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Rare airplanes are buzzing over the Three Forks Airport today as pilots get ready for the 45th annual antique fly-in
Montana Is Ready For This Favorite Event To Return. Need Tickets?
The annual Warrior Taste Fest is back and better than ever this year. I don't know anyone who doesn't love great art, unlimited food and drink samples, PLUS a live auction with money that goes right back into the organization. The first time I attended the event I was impressed,...
One of Bozeman’s Most Popular Breakfast Spots is For Sale
Times are certainly changing in Bozeman. Many places that have existed for decades are no longer around. Even some of the places that still exist just aren't the same anymore. Bozeman has quite a few awesome breakfast spots. Many of them have been around for years and have earned a solid reputation. One of the more popular places for breakfast in Bozeman is the Nova Cafe downtown. The restaurant first opened in 2005 and has been filling the bellies of Bozemanites ever since.
Huzzah! New Medieval Group Comes To Bozeman
Have you ever wanted to learn the art of battle or the science of medieval times? Well, you are in luck. A new group is forming in Bozeman called Amtgard. Amtgard teaches about medieval-era combat, science, and culture. This ranges from creating gear and weapons, to forming clans for battle. The best part: being a part of this group is free to join, and their community spreads nationwide.
Sun sets on downtown street concert series
Following a month of incredible performances that crowded the streets usually reserved for commuters, there’s still time to enjoy a show in the heart of town. The Downtown Bozeman Association continues to present the 22nd annual Music on Main summer concert series in historic Downtown Bozeman in the coming weeks. Music on Main festivities will take place on Main Street between Rouse and Black Ave. on Thursday evenings, August 4th and 11th. The music begins at 7pm and runs until 8:30pm.
Biologists to begin grizzly bear captures for research in Yellowstone
BOZEMAN – As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park. Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will begin field captures on Aug. 9 and continue through Oct. 28. Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being conducted will have primary access points marked with warning signs. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners
I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
Emigrant conservation-based land acquisition
PARK COUNTY — The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, in partnership with the Custer Gallatin National Forest, finalized a 75-acre conservation-based land acquisition on July 28, 2022. The Emigrant property is now public land that enables public access to additional lands along Emigrant Creek, protects wildlife habitat, and prevents the land from being developed.
Shara Nova, The Crossing to perform songs addressing mental health
BIG SKY – How do we take care of ourselves in the midst of a proverbial storm of fear and stress? In the wake of the COVID 19 pandemic, systemic injustices, an inundating news cycle and a climate crisis, this is a question vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova hopes to address through her performance in Big Sky on Aug. 5.
Bozeman’s Cost Of Living Is Ridiculous. Who’s Really To Blame?
Ah yes, another "Bozeman is so expensive" rant. Well, not exactly. Anyone who lives here already knows how expensive it is, and if you're reading this and thinking of moving here, you should know...it's expensive. I hear folks say "I miss the old Bozeman" or "I wish it was the...
Custer Gallatin National Forest closes part of Bozeman District due to bear activity
MISSOULA, Mont. — Custer Gallatin National Forest has closed parts of the Bozeman Ranger District due to bear activity. "Due to several carcasses along the Jackson Creek Trail #502 the Bozeman Ranger District has closed the trail between the trailhead and the upper Jackson Creek Road," the Forest warned on Facebook. "Bears have been seen actively feeding on the carcasses. Please avoid the area at this time."
Yellowstone announces timeline for reopening of North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads
YELLOWSTONE NAT’L PARK - The North Entrance and Northeast Entrance roads into Yellowstone National Park are anticipated to be open again by October of 2022 with a short-term reconnection. While long-term road reconstruction is expected to take years to complete, the park has announced solutions that will reopen the...
Cromwell-Weber Married in Belgrade
Brayden Cromwell and Gabby Weber were married July 15, 2022 in Belgrade, MT in the “Big Yellow Barn” with Cole Schram of- ficiating. Brayden, son of Sean and Kyla Cromwell of Scobey, gradu...
Body of missing angler found near Livingston fishing site
The body of a missing woman last seen near Carter's Bridge Fishing Access Site, south of Livingston, has reportedly been found.
Gallatin County confronts another hurdle for mental health crisis care
Local advocates continue to spar with county officials, Bozeman Health. Gallatin County officials, community advocates and medical providers have arrived at another crossroads in their efforts to overhaul local mental health services: figuring out where the first-stop destination should be for people experiencing an emergency mental health or substance use crisis.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Real estate price dips in Gallatin County being offset by higher interest rates
While housing prices seem to be decreasing, interest rates have gone up, causing some home buyers to pay more.
New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart
The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
