Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed
Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
Paramount Announces Major "Star Trek" Crossover With Original Series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" And "Star Trek: Lower Decks"
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES MAJOR “STAR TREK” CROSSOVER. WITH ORIGINAL SERIES “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS”. The Epic Crossover Episode, Which Will Take Place in Season Two of. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Was Revealed During Today’s. “Star Trek” Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con July...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022
July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizarre' Filming the Upcoming That '70s Show Spin-Off
Ashton Kutcher's recent trip down memory lane was surreal to say the least. The actor and entrepreneur opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands New Role on CBS Drama Show
Natalie Morales, the moderator of day-time chat show The Talk, had some fun news to share with her fellow panelists. She’s not going anywhere when it comes to The Talk. Rather. she has a new side hustle. Morales accepted a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. That’s the No. 1 drama on daytime TV., with 3.5 million viewers an episode.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
Nathan Min Comedy ‘Mason’ From ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Team & Steven Yeun Gets Showtime Pilot Order
Click here to read the full article. Showtime has given a green light to half-hour comedy pilot Mason, from comedian Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars, Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), the team behind the box-office hit film Everything Everywhere All At Once, Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and A24. Created, executive produced and starring Min in the title role, Mason is a surrealist comedy based on Min’s real-life experiences. It revolves around a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as “Mason,” seeking connection in a loud world. Min executive produces with Scheinert and Kwan, who will direct, and...
Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC
Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Praises “Thoughtful” and “Creative” Prequel ‘Prey’
Predator star Jesse Ventura has nothing but positive reviews for Hulu’s prequel of the long-running franchise, Prey. Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original Predator film, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hulu’s prequel, praising star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg. More from The Hollywood ReporterMike Tyson Claims Hulu Stole His Life Story for Upcoming Series: "Heads Will Roll for This"Events of the Week: 'Bullet Train,' 'A League of Their Own' and MoreHulu's 'Mike' Team on Retelling Tyson Story: "Endlessly Fascinating" “@AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote, adding, “Welcome to the Predator...
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Vera, new episodes ?
According to this, Australia will get the rest of S11 before the UK. Strange. I don't remember this happening often. It'll be worse once Itv X starts. Think that Noele Gordon thing with Helena Bonham Carter will premier first on that & terrestrial Itv won't see it for some time?
How to watch new Predator movie Prey online at home
It's been four years since the last film in the Predator franchise hit our screens, and we're now being treated to a fifth entry in the mainline series with prequel Prey, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Set in the...
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
