Pittsburgh weather: Scattered showers to continue through weekend

Periods of rain continue Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Scattered showers continue this afternoon and should taper off as we get into the overnight. We will wake up to a couple of showers and patchy fog Sunday morning. Sunday should unfold a lot like today with showers around but plenty of dry periods through the day. Monday will repeat this trend before a cold front approaches on Tuesday and likely takes until late Wednesday/Thursday to clear the area. Once the front clears, it turns downright delightful heading into next weekend.
Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible throughout the day Saturday
PITTSBURGH — Keep an eye on the sky this weekend and be alert for quick-changing conditions. Scattered showers will develop from time to time throughout the day Saturday. A few thunderstorms are possible, too. While widespread flash flooding is not expected today, any heavy rain in areas already saturated from flooding Friday afternoon and evening could lead to additional flooding issues.
Pittsburgh weather: Scattered showers, isolated storm possible Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Clear and calm Wednesday night. A quiet start to the day Thursday, with scattered rain showers arriving in the afternoon. This will likely limit the temperatures to the mid/upper 80s. An unsettled pattern the next few days means that there will be a daily threat for a...
First Alert Weather: Heavy rains and storm chances expected Thursday afternoon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An active weather pattern has returned to the area and we now have a First Alert Weather Day for today.A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of Mercer and Lawrence counties until 1:45 p.m.ALERT: Thursday is a First Alert Weather day with the potential for heavy downpours that could lead to flooding in low-lying streams and creeks and flood-prone areas. This afternoon through the evening, there's a small potential for damaging winds.ALARM: Hot and humid feeling in the mid-90sToday we are under a "marginal" risk for severe weather, but the big threat lies with excessive rainfall...
Flash flooding in several areas of western Pennsylvania amid heavy rainfall
PITTSBURGH — Thunderstorms rumbled through the Pittsburgh region Friday night, bringing heavy rainfall that led to flash flooding in several areas. See the video above: Flash flooding in western Pennsylvania. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen in some parts of western Pennsylvania as of 8 p.m....
Humidity, heat, thunderstorms expected for Thursday, SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for parts of Beaver County. The warning is expected to end at 5:45 p.m. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening. Storms could become strong to severe, bringing high wind gusts and downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding. If you see rising water, get to higher ground and never drive through flooded roadways.
‘The road turned into a lake’: Parts of Aspinwall covered in water from flash flooding
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — There was plenty of damage in every direction on Freeport Road in Aspinwall after heavy rains swept through the area Friday afternoon. Several drivers found themselves stranded following flash flooding in the area. “Basically this entire street was covered in water, the road turned into...
Storms, flooding hit hard in central Westmoreland County
Heavy rains flooded roads in Pittsburgh’s East End, the North Hills area and sections of central Westmoreland County as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday night for areas of Pittsburgh, the North Hills, central Westmoreland County and Butler County. Westmoreland County 911 was receiving numerous...
Dormont Park aka the Castle Park
If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
Parkway East ramp closures, traffic restrictions set this weekend
PITTSBURGH — PennDOT has announced the following construction work and traffic restrictions on Interstate 376 (Parkway East) in Pittsburgh this weekend. The Boulevard of the Allies ramp to the outbound (eastbound) Parkway East will be closed, starting at 8 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5:30 a.m. Monday. Here is...
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms
Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
Tornadoes Blowing Up To 120 MPH Damage Homes In PA: NWS
Two tornadoes touched down in western Pennsylvania on Monday, August 1, according to the National Weather Service. The first tornado hit at the border of West Virginia in Ohio and Marshall counties, and Washington County, Pennsylvania. It was going between 110 and 120 mph or a EF2. The second tornado...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 5-7
There’s still plenty of summer left to enjoy. Here are five things to do around the Pittsburgh area this weekend. Liberty Magic is putting the “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh” this weekend, with three shows featuring master magicians who call Pittsburgh home. Mr. Messado, Michael Misko, Bill...
Sisters in Song: Musical Sister Acts in Pittsburgh’s History
In the 1940s, three sisters, Barbara, Elaine, and Shirley, sang their way through programs on KDKA radio and toured the country selling war bonds. Known as the Kinder Sisters, these women were one of many sister musical acts that have captivated audiences throughout Pittsburgh’s history. These sister groups were not only hugely popular, they also highlighted the connective power music wields in families and communities.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh to host car cruise at Westmoreland Mall
Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh are gearing up to host their first car cruise, festival and fundraiser next week, rounding out their summer event series. The car cruise will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, in the casino parking lot at Hempfield’s Westmoreland Mall. In...
TV Talk: ‘A League of Their Own’ plays ball in Pittsburgh
All eight episodes of Amazon’s Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” premiere Aug. 12 in a binge release — and while most of the series filmed in Western Pennsylvania, don’t go looking for any local landmarks in the first hour. The show’s pilot...
Multiple agencies respond to incident in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — A large first responder presence developed late Saturday evening in the city of Duquesne. Allegheny County dispatch confirms an incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening along the 1000 block of Ridge Street in Duquesne. According to authorities, at least three people were transported from...
Weather service confirms tornado near Pennsylvania
DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
