Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon

L J
1d ago
What happened to the 3 strikes law? The punishment was suppose to be life. This is the kind of trash we have to deal with because our DA and judicial system is weak on crime. Why can't this city vote in people that are strong on crime and want to give us a safe city to live and work in? The current folks running the show, including our mayor and city council, are too soft on crime because most are their own constituents.
jerrod snyder
2d ago
That is why these types of folks should not be allowed to bond out. Should be held without. Ail until trial.
North Carolina nanny arrested after stealing pills, other valuables, police say
Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, which include breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny, among others.
Deputies warn about juror duty scam in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Catawba County sheriff’s deputies are warning people of a jury scam going around the county where callers ask for money on Green Dot cards,. The sheriff’s office said that the scammers are even giving out names of deputies, saying they will come and arrest you if you don’t pay.
AOL Corp
Murder suspect dies in shootout that involved CMPD, other NC agencies
A shootout between a suspect wanted on a Mecklenburg County murder warrant and law enforcement ended with his death and an officer injured in Clemmons on Friday, officials said. Officers from several law enforcement agencies, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, found the suspect around 8:12 a.m. at a gas station in the...
Shooting in southeast Charlotte sends victim to hospital, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said shots were fired in the southeast part of the city Saturday afternoon. Medic first confirmed they responded to a report of a gunshot wound along Wendover Road near Marvin Road around 3:20 p.m. When WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker got to the scene, officers confirmed one person was hospitalized and faced life-threatening injuries. The scene appeared to be at the Marvin Court apartment home community.
Catawba deputies warn public of jury duty scam
According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam involves callers asking for money on green dot cards.
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
Suspect arrested in Vegas accused of killing Charlotte man, police say
LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man accused of killing another man at the end of July is now in custody after being arrested more than 2,200 miles away. CMPD said 31-year-old Terrance Derrell Lee was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the...
wufe967.com
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff’s office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
WBTV
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 7 hours ago. Photos show the home...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle
LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Car Wreck Ends In Deadly Shooting
Police say a gunshot victim involved in a multi-car wreck in Lowell, N.C. Thursday night has been pronounced dead. Gastonia Police officers located the suspect, who is a juvenile, and arrested and charged them with 2nd Degree Murder. Police say the suspect is currently in custody of the Department of...
Suspect charged two months after man found dead near Lake Wylie, deputies say
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — Two months after a Clover man was found dead at a Lake Wylie park, the York County Sheriff's Office reports they have made an arrest in their investigation. 20-year-old Terron "TJ" Hubert was first found dead on June 6 near a fishing pier at Quigley...
WBTV
Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old at a Monroe park. On July 31, Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found dead of a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park, leading to an investigation. The Monroe Police Department secured warrants on Mekhi Barrino-Straing for...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting at Gaston Co. intersection
ESPN's 'The Ocho' 24 hour weird sports broadcast in Rock Hill, S.C. Axe Throwing, Pogopalooza, USA Dodgeball, Slippery Stairs. Take your pick of weird sports playing out in Rock Hill. Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charlotte woman, posing as a nanny,...
WBTV
Iredell Co. wreck kills 1, alcohol and speed cited as factors
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol say alcohol and excessive speed contributed to a deadly crash reported Wednesday night. The wreck happened around 11:05 p.m. on Houston Road at Weathers Creek Road. Troopers say Alexander Christian Turner, 26 of Mooresville, was driving a motorcycle, failed...
WBTV
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an intersection Thursday evening. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. According to the Gaston County Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies were called...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Find Gunshot Victim Dead In Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a gunshot victim dead in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired on Avebury Drive. At the scene, officers discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. Medic responded...
WBTV
Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her
LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman. Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up. Her...
WBTV
Belmont Police investigating after person hit and killed while walking on roadway
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed by a vehicle Saturday night while walking on the road, the Belmont Police Department says. Police are investigating the fatal incident that took place around 8:55 p.m. A vehicle traveling south on Park Street collided with a pedestrian who walking in the...
