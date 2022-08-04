Cardinal Newman ready to reload on offense

Read on www.wpbf.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
Jupiter football has a new coach and a new offense
JUPITER, Fla. — When you watch the Jupiter Warriors this season you'll be seeing a new head coach patrolling the sidelines and a new offense on the field. Jason Kradman takes over the Warriors program following the offseason retirement of Tim Tharp. Kradman mostly recently coached outside of Chicago but the South Florida native coached at Miami Beach in 2012 and 2013.
N'Kosi Perry prepares to end 6-year journey that took him from Miami Hurricanes to FAU Owls
BOCA RATON — When it comes to Florida Atlantic football, there are a lot of questions that need to be answered before the season opener on Aug. 27 against Charlotte. However, fans can feel safe about who the starting quarterback will be; N’Kosi Perry will be under center once again, barring injury. In what will be...
wflx.com
Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest
Friday night at Lucky Shucks Oyster Bar & Tap House NFL Alumni, Joe Namath, hosted his second Oyster Eating Contest at his restaurant in Jupiter. Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest. Restaurant workers shucked 1200 oysters, and the 25 contestants had 90 seconds to consume them. Last year's...
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Man knocked out in Florida beach brawl over bathroom line, reports say
Police in Hollywood, Fla. released a violent video of three people who attacked a man at Hollywood Beach after a dispute broke out over cutting a bathroom line, according to reports.
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
98-year-old Congressional Gold Medal recipient from West Palm Beach honored for his service as Ghost Army soldier in World War II
The 10 living members of an often-unsung unit in the U.S. Army have been awarded with Congress’ highest recognition for their role on Europe’s battlefields during World War II, roles that relied on deception to save lives. About 50 people gathered at Morselife Home Care in West Palm Beach Saturday to recognize one of them — veteran Manny Frockt, 98, who was a member of the sonic deception unit ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
WPBF News 25
Slow-starting hurricane season still expected to be above-average, according to NOAA and CSU
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University released an updated hurricane forecast today as we enter the peak of the hurricane season. Colorado State University lowered its forecast numbers from 20 to 18 named storms including three that formed earlier this season,...
FORECASTERS: Hurricane Season Is Going To Get Busy
Calm Before The Storms? National Weather Service Says No Change To Official Predictions… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service Thursday confirmed what BocaNewsNow.com first reported several days ago: the slow start to the hurricane season does not mean a quiet hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman at home with daughter when home burglarized
A suspect is in custody following a string of break-ins in Palm Beach Gardens. Joshua Denny, 33, is accused of burglarizing homes while the victims were inside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
palmbeachcivic.org
Our Town with William Kelly: Riviera Beach withdraws application for mooring field
The City of Riviera Beach may be backing away from its proposal to create a mooring field for 100 boats in the Lake Worth Lagoon near Palm Beach’s North End. Town officials are strongly opposed to the plan and say the mooring field would be within Palm Beach’s municipal boundary.
Shucks! Oyster Day: Here’s where to slurp it up in Palm Beach County
Happy National Oyster Day today to those who can’t get enough of oysters, whether they are raw on the half-shell, char-grilled, Rockefeller-ed out or battered and fried in a po’ boy. These spots are celebrating the day. Stage Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens ...
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
PBC School Board approves $6.7 million for outside police as district vacancies grow
The Palm Beach County School Board has approved a multimillion-dollar request to contract with outside law enforcement agencies in the new school year, as the district’s own police department faces rising vacancies. In an interview on Wednesday, one day shy of her three-month anniversary on the job, district Police Chief Sarah Mooney said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
WPBF News 25
North Palm Beach couple arrested after 2 daughters found beaten, burned
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A North Palm Beach couple is facing multiple charges after investigators say their children were found burned and beaten. Forty-four-year-old Sandra Azucen Lopez Perez and 36-year-old Jose Sandoval Santos are each accused of beating their two daughters with a computer power cord, tying them up with that cord and burning them with a hot knife.
WESH
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis as new Florida Supreme Court justice
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. DeSantis made a major announcement at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. DeSantis officially appointed Judge Renatha Francis as the new justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
luxury-houses.net
The First Time on The Market for $54 Million, This Amazing Resort-style Compound in Southwest Ranches is Truly Like no Other in All South Florida
Description About This Compound in Southwest Ranches. The Compound in Southwest Ranches offers two stunning, 2-story French Country style mansions separated by a large private lake with fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 13000-13001 Lewin Ln, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms with over 31,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jill Eber (Phone: 305-915-2556) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the [SEO phase] (link).
Comments / 0