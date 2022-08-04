Tigers' Miguel Cabrera will consider retirement after 2022 season: 'I don’t feel well right now'

Read on www.sportingnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Related
Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera fueled speculation regarding his future in the majors on Thursday. He noted ahead of the Tigers’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that he was unsure about whether he would decide to play in the 2023 campaign, as he mentioned that he needed to “talk to everybody to see […] The post Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Tigers explode late, put away Rays
Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Hill recorded his second major league victory and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the Tampa Bay Rays 9-1 on Saturday. Harold Castro had three hits, two runs and two RBIs, while Javier Baez knocked in a pair of runs. Hill (2-3)...
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Tigers beat McClanahan, Rays 9-1 on Lou Whitaker Night
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro drove in two runs and scored twice as the Detroit Tigers ended a three-game skid with a 9-1 win Saturday over All-Star Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays on Lou Whitaker Night. Playing in front of their first sellout crowd since opening day,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Rays draw 13 walks while rallying past Tigers
Brandon Lowe drove in three runs for the second straight night and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays benefited from 13 walks while downing the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday. Roman Quinn and Taylor Walls scored two runs apiece for the Rays, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Tampa Bay trailed 3-2 before scoring three times in the eighth inning.
Detroit Tigers pound Tampa Bay Rays, 9-1, on Lou Whitaker's night: Game thread replay
Detroit Tigers (42-66) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (57-49) When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday. (Lou Whitaker's No. 1 will be retired in a pregame ceremony.) Where: Comerica Park in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart sitting Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 208 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .499...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo not in lineup for Tigers Saturday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Baddoo is being replaced in left field by Victor Reyes versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 95 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .149 batting average with a .416 OPS, 1 home...
RELATED PEOPLE
Miguel Cabrera addresses whether he will retire
Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera has one year left on his current contract after this season and reportedly intends to play it out. According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Cabrera told McCosky directly that he does not plan on retiring after the 2022 season. Cabrera said that he...
Comments / 1