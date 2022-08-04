Sentenced to Nine Years in a Russian Prison, What’s Next for Brittney Griner?

Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia on cannabis possession charges. George Beebe, director of grand strategy at the Quincy Institute and former CIA Russia analysis chief, joined Cheddar News to discuss the case. “This is a very harsh sentence but it was also a very expected sentence,” Beebe said. “There's really no doubt that she was going to be declared guilty.” Beebe sees little hope for a successful appeal. “Her prospects for release really depend on the American government's ability to strike a prisoner swap bargain with the Russian government.”