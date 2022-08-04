Age 76 of Mahtomedi, MN. Died on July 3, 2022 after a long illness. Chuck was born in Clay Center, Kansas to Charles Merrill Dodson and Charlotte Andree Bergstrom. He was raised in Clay Center and Topeka, before his family moved to Red Wing, Minnesota in 1962 where he graduated from Central High School in 1963. Chuck continued his education at MacPhail College where he studied music and the trombone. He later graduated from the Mankato division of the University of Minnesota with a degree in music education. He married Marlene Pederson in 1967.

