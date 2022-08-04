Read on www.republicaneagle.com
Gary W. Weber
We are sad to announce the death of Gary W. Weber, age 75, of St. Paul. who passed away on August 2, 2022, after a long and happy life. Gary will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in the hearts of the numerous people he touched. Gary...
Charles “Chuck” Dodson
Age 76 of Mahtomedi, MN. Died on July 3, 2022 after a long illness. Chuck was born in Clay Center, Kansas to Charles Merrill Dodson and Charlotte Andree Bergstrom. He was raised in Clay Center and Topeka, before his family moved to Red Wing, Minnesota in 1962 where he graduated from Central High School in 1963. Chuck continued his education at MacPhail College where he studied music and the trombone. He later graduated from the Mankato division of the University of Minnesota with a degree in music education. He married Marlene Pederson in 1967.
Letter: An actor, not a reactor
Min MartinOakes is the candidate who is best qualified to serve as City Council representative for Ward 2. Ms. MartinOakes served as a teacher and administrator in public schools for 45 years; 30 of those in Red Wing. Her service to our families gave her skills that will allow her...
Letter: Calm, wise insight
I voted early for Min MartinOakes for Red Wing City Council representative in Ward 2. Min’s career of service has given her the experience that will be needed to negotiate and come to a consensus with other council members. In board and committee meetings that we have been in...
'Deserving' local wins $3,000 educational scholarship
Bonnie Thorson – Red Wing native – recently received a $3,000 continuing education scholarship from the local Chapter P of Philanthropic Educational Organization. “She deserves it,” Jane Rutledge, PEO member and friend of Thorson, said. “She’s a good kid and her parents, Nancy and Gary Thorson are native to Red Wing.”
Letter: Building community relationships
Throughout the summer, I have been on a listening campaign to find out how my neighbors feel about city government. In the process, I have forged new relationships and developed insight into the issues important to them. I am grateful to everyone who took the time to share their views.
Letter: Entry supports Title IX
Red Wing Area Branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will be sponsoring an entry in the River City Days parade on Sunday, Aug. 7, to celebrate 50 years of Title IX. Title IX was passed in 1972. It states: No person in the United States shall, on the...
Creekstone Montessori School is hiring with ease
Creekstone Montessori School – a new public charter in Red Wing – is not having a hard time hiring teachers and staff members, according to interim Executive Director Dave Conrad. “We are grateful to have had the luxury of hiring the best candidates for each position from a...
Letter: Ward 2 election unique
I ran for City Council with the goal of listening to as many voters as possible. I want everyone to know I got your message about safe neighborhoods, a strong local economy and low taxes. I understand you want a government that works together and works for everyone. I will...
Letter: Pay attention to choices
We should all pay special attention to our choices in the Aug. 9 election. Be wary of “complainer candidates,” who say taxes and spending are too high but offer no solutions. We should question the character of candidates willing to put our city through months of needless conflict last year.
Voters head to polls on Tuesday
The Red Wing City Council primary and special elections are Tuesday, Aug. 9. Here is what voters need to know. There are primary elections for candidates in the 4th Ward and the at-large seat. There is a special election for the 2nd Ward. Candidates on the ballot for the 4th...
