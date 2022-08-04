Read on www.wtvq.com
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
Kingsport Times-News
Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock
BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
WLWT 5
NKY AHIMT returns home after helping with eastern Kentucky flooding
EASTERN, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky All-Hazards Incident Management Team finished a nine-day deployment of managing Area Command at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Hazard, Kentucky, on Friday. The NKY AHIMT was deployed in support of the counties that were affected by the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Beshear calls looters hitting flooded eastern Kentucky homes 'the worst of the worst'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Across eastern Kentucky, you'll find stories of survival and support. But as the flooded creeks and rivers continue to recede, a new problem is rising. "Looters and scammers that would prey on people that have lost everything are the worst of the worst," Gov. Andy Beshear...
wkms.org
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
wdrb.com
'Batman' shows up in eastern Kentucky with message for kids affected by floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You've heard it said that not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes a cape-wearing hero is exactly what a community needs. According to a report by LEX 18, the Dark Knight has shown up in eastern Kentucky with a message for children impacted by the recent floods.
WTVQ
“Rock Relief” fundraiser raises money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Kathy Hall didn’t hear from her family in Knott County for days after the flooding. In fact, she didn’t even know if they were still alive. “My uncle, he lost his home. Actually, his son, who lives in a different part of beaver, lost his home. I’ve had friends, neighbors, that’s lost everything they’ve had,” said Hall.
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
PHOTOS: Here’s how eastern Kentucky looks after devastating floods
Homes are gone, and lives will never be the same. Ohio Valley Resource Data Reporter Justin Hicks has been cataloguing scenes from the cleanup.
WKYT 27
Why is eastern Kentucky so prone to flooding?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Between ice storms, flash floods, and December’s tornadoes, it’s been a wild year for weather across Kentucky. Experts said a number of factors make the commonwealth more prone to certain things like that happening, and it also leaves eastern Kentucky especially vulnerable to floods.
Lexington organizations saving eastern Kentucky horses
In the midst of chaos, an eastern Kentucky woman wanted to do right by her horses to ensure they get the proper care while she focuses on rebuilding.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
WUKY
Helping with recovery and cleanup in Eastern Kentucky? There are some dangers to keep in mind
While the most obvious dangers related to the flooding might be passing, Dr. Erin Haynes with the UK Department of Epidemiology and Environmental Health says a number of less visible hazards can still prove risky or even deadly. One is the spread of chemicals, such as gas, pesticides, and lead,...
WTVQ
Two More Mobile Registration Centers Open in Breathitt, Owsley Counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – FEMA has opened a second mobile registration center in Breathitt County and a new center in Owsley County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured loss from the flooding that began July 26. Center locations:. Breathitt County, Marie Roberts Elementary School, 115 Red...
Kentucky flood victim survives with wife, two of four pets
Randall Roberson is one of the people in eastern Kentucky who lost everything in the flood. He is counting on assistance from FEMA and the generosity of others to get his life back.
mountain-topmedia.com
Flood victims in four more counties to receive individual assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon that four more counties are now eligible for individual assistance from FEMA in the wake of deadly flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. President Joe Biden added Martin, Magoffin, Leslie and Whitley counties to the list. They join Breathitt, Clay, Floyd,...
