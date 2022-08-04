Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Marquette gathered at Lower Harbor to watch a parade celebrating veterans on Saturday. Nearly 100 veterans visited the lake for a morning of fishing followed by a boat parade. Some veterans were in the parade, while others just watched. South Shore Fishing Association spearheaded its eighth annual event.
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit hosted a fundraiser in Escanaba this weekend. On Saturday, U.P. Honor Flight held Pulling for Honor. U.P. Honor Flight flies veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit their memorials. Teams competed to see who could pull a FedEx truck 30 feet the fastest. 80 people contended in eight teams of ten. The event raised about $11,000.
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The community listened to local music and watched softball at Lion’s Field for “Catch of the Vision” day on Saturday. Local businesses played softball while Super One Foods provided food for spectators, including brats and soda to drink. Music was provided by a local band named “The Reveal.” Participants like Hannah Morrison say Saturday’s event is all about celebrating the community.
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ludington Park in Escanaba was filled with art Saturday. It was the Waterfront Arts Festival. 35 artists packed Ludington Park to sell and showcase their art. Paintings, photography, pottery, and jewelry were among the mediums for sale. The event also featured live music in the band shell all day.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Divers cleaned up the Lower Harbor waters to help future generations. Dive teams collected trash like tires, fridge doors and even old wire underwater. Boy Scouts even helped carry trash to dumpsters after it was brought to the surface. This was the fourth annual clean up....
CRYSTAL FALLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The smell of fresh popcorn and hotdogs filled the air at Victorian Heights Assisted Living in Crystal Falls Township Friday. The facility and its residents celebrated 20 years of operation. “We have tenants who live here and have their own vehicles, they provide their...
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools inducted its two newest members into the school hall of fame during a ceremony Friday night. The ceremony took place inside Lakeview Memorial Gym where they honored Dominic Jacobetti, whose son was there on his behalf, and Negaunee sports super fan Don Price.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Simon Barrett,17, has six oil canvas paintings being featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette. Barrett first began painting at 13, but only considered it a serious hobby in recent years. “My art teacher introduced me to oils and from there I started painting,” Barrett...
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 2,000 people are expected to come through the gates of the Iron County Fair this weekend. Thursday is day one of the 130th fair in Iron River. “Last year we added the mud bog,” said Carrie Nelson, Iron County Fair board manager. “The...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
MENOMINEE, MI — Guy “Anahkwet” Reiter was in his twenties when he first began actively opposing an open-pit gold mine along the banks of the Menominee River. Today, Reiter is 42 and has three kids. But the years haven’t tamed his dislike for the proposed Back Forty mine near Stephenson in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, which he says he would lay down his life to try and stop.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette had an international visitor Thursday. Yusuke Shindo is the Consul General of Japan in Detroit. The Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership invited him to Marquette to tour Northern Michigan University and learn about the U.P.’s culture. He also attended a meet and greet at the Peter White Public Library Thursday.
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Public School District is thanking voters who supported their recent millage renewal. Voters approved the 18 mill renewal by a margin of about 3 to 1 this past Tuesday night. That generates about $2 million for the district, about 12 percent of their total...
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday. This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun. Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity...
Northern Michigan University is responding to statements made by state representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) questioning the arrangement between the NMU Foundation and Veridea Group in the redevelopment of the old Marquette General Hospital site. Cambensy has asked Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate possible conflicts of interest, and possible illegalities...
