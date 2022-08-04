Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers

Read on www.wesh.com
2 killed in Orange County deputy-involved shooting, 1 hospitalized
The man accused of shooting two men near Orlando on Saturday afternoon was shot by Orange County deputies.
WATCH: OCSO giving update on active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are working an active crime scene and warning people to avoid the area around 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. OCSO reports that there may also be traffic backups in the area, according to a tweet sent early Saturday afternoon. The...
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
Deputies shoot armed man suspected of shooting 2 people at Orlando hotel: sheriff's office
ORLANDO, Fla. - An armed man suspected of shooting two people at an Orlando hotel was shot by deputies after being asked to drop his weapon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday. Deputies responded to the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail after receiving calls about...
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
Officials: 2 dead, including suspected gunman, after shooting at OBT hotel
Two people, including the suspected gunman, died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at a South Orange Blossom Trail hotel, officials said. Three people were injured in the Saturday afternoon incident, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 12:36 p.m. and encountered "one man with...
Orange County deputy shoots armed man at hotel near Florida Mall; 2 dead, 1 hospitalized, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are dead and another is hospitalized after an Orange County deputy on Saturday shot an armed man who was confronted by law enforcement at an active crime scene and refused to drop his gun, officials said. Two other men at the scene were...
81-year-old Clermont man shot, injured by police officer after firing at first responders
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is investigating after a Friday night incident where an officer shot an elderly man who was firing a gun at first responders. The man has been identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont Fire Department and EMS personnel were called to...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
Deputies searching for 2 carjackers who held victim at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to track down two suspected carjackers. Deputies say two people, a man and a woman, armed with guns stole a red 2022 Acura sedan around 6 p.m. Friday night near Sherwood Terrace Drive off of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive. Detectives...
Missing Florida woman found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Catrina Ashley, a Central Florida woman who was reported missing after she left her job early in July, was found dead Wednesday outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they found the woman's body inside a vehicle in the...
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Man shot multiple times, killed in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — One man was shot and killed Friday night in Orlando, according to police. Orlando police detectives are on scene outside the Village Park Apartments on Lake Martin Lane in the Rosemont neighborhood investigating the deadly shooting. Police said they found an adult man with gunshot wounds...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
PLEASE HELP TITUSVILLE POLICE FIND LOLLY! Female Boston Terrier/Pug Missing After Vehicle Theft
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Titusville Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft that occurred at Walmart on July 15. When the car was stolen, a female Boston Terrier/Pug named “Lolly” was inside the vehicle. The car has since been recovered, but Lolly has...
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
Probation for Florida woman who wiped up blood after killing spouse
AP - A Florida woman who was acquitted of murdering her husband, a prominent official at the University of Central Florida, was sentenced Friday to a year of probation for tampering with evidence.A judge sentenced Danielle Redlick in state court in Orlando.Last month, a jury acquitted Danielle Redlick of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick. Danielle Redlick said she had killed her husband in self-defense during a fight inside their home in which he had tried to "smother her to death."Jurors found Danielle Redlick guilty of evidence tampering for cleaning up her husband's blood after stabbing him.Detectives...
