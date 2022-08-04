ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How to get to Outside Lands with public transportation

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMovJ_0h5GJrUs00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People are flocking to San Francisco this weekend to attend Outside Lands, the music festival hosted annually by the city. Artists such as Post Malone, Green Day and Weezer will take the stage at Golden Gate Park for the event, which goes from Friday to Sunday.

Outside Lands SF: What you need to know before you go

Outside Lands organizers said that they strongly recommend taking public transportation or rideshare to the venue. On Twitter, Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) shared the most efficient way to do so.

BART recommended taking a BART train to the Civic Center. From there, festival goers can take the 5 Fulton/5R/5X Muni bus to a festival entrance.

BART is planning to have more riders than usual for the weekend. “BART is planning to dispatch additional event trains and provide extra station agent support at Civic Center Station this weekend,” it said in a Tweet.

Those coming from the North Bay can get into the city using the 130 Golden Gate Transit bus , which stops at the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza. From there, riders can take the 28 Muni bus towards Daly City and get off at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.

Bay Area music festivals other than Outside Lands this summer

Travelers coming from the Peninsula can take BART to the Daly City station. The 28 Muni bus runs from that station to Golden Gate Park.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

There will also be additional Muni service, taxi stands and bicycle parking for the festival, according to Muni . More than 200,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Daly City, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Car crash on Bay Bridge causes heavy traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A multi-vehicle collision has caused delays on the Bay Bridge Friday evening. Muni tweeted the crash going eastbound has caused “heavy traffic congestion,” specifically in San Francisco’s downtown area. Photos at the scene show a Honda Accord and an SUV were involved in a collision. A total of four cars were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Is the Golden Gate Bridge always being painted?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You’ve heard the legend: as soon as painters finish recoating the entire Golden Gate Bridge with paint, they start doing it all over again. Not exactly true, Fred Mixton, the paint superintendent for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District, told KRON4 — but closer to the truth than you […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VTA board changes Caltrain governance

(BCN) — The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s board of directors voted Thursday in favor of approving a memorandum of understanding of new governance for Caltrain that will give San Francisco and Santa Clara counties added power and governance oversight of the Peninsula commuter train service. The memorandum of understanding will establish a separate, permanent […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Public Transportation#Music Festival#Outside Lands#Transit Bus#Green Day#Bart#Sfoutsidelands#Fulton 5r 5x#Civic Center Station
CBS San Francisco

SF officials pledge action amid rise in late-night burglaries in Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are stepping up patrols in the city's Chinatown, which has been hit by an alarming rash of late-night burglaries and vandalism.There have been 10 commercial burglaries in the last 45 days in Chinatown, according to the department. A volunteer muralist was painting plywood outside Dim Sum Corner, which was burglarized Thursday. Surveillance video shows someone throwing a rock at the glass door, before stealing two cash registers around 2 am. Nearby Begoni Bistro was also hit this week. Someone stole cash and iPads stolen after smashing their way in.  Calvin Louie is a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Caltrain hits person at Santa Clara station

(BCN) — A Caltrain struck a pedestrian in the area of the agency’s Santa Clara station on Thursday morning. Caltrain officials said the person was struck shortly after 8 a.m. by northbound train No. 705 in the area of the station at 1001 Railroad Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now Trains are stopped […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate gunshots fired in SF’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers are responding to shots fired Friday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. on the 2400 block of Mission Street. As of 1:15 p.m., no injuries or damage to property were reported. No suspects were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest South Hayward BART stabbing suspect

HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have arrested a 22-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of stabbing someone at the South Hayward BART station earlier this week. On Thursday, BART police conducting a security check at the Civic Center station in San Francisco allegedly saw someone on the street level they recognized as the alleged stabber, officials said.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed by Caltrain in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Caltrain reported its eighth fatality this year Thursday when northbound train #705 killed someone at the Santa Clara station, according to an email from the transit agency. The train struck the pedestrian at 8:06 a.m. Emergency personnel were on scene, and trains stopped in the area. There are delays on SB106, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFMTA

Bayshore Boulevard Quick-Build Project Update

Bayshore Boulevard has a lot of vehicle/pedestrian/bike activity given all the small and big box businesses sprinkled along the corridor and its important role as a major connector to the north and south sections of San Francisco. The corridor is on the Vision Zero SF High Injury Network, which means 75% of the city’s traffic injuries and fatalities occur on just 13% of San Francisco streets. From 2015 to 2021, 98 traffic collisions have been reported on Bayshore Boulevard between Silver and Jerrold avenues. A total of 11 bicycle-vehicle collisions resulted in four severe injuries and 10 total pedestrian-vehicle collisions resulted in two severe injuries. A few months ago, a fatality occurred between a motorcyclist and another vehicle near Bayshore and Flower.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco police increase citations for open-air drug users

San Francisco police cited people for possession of drug paraphernalia, in some cases moments after they were legally supplied syringes and pipes from publicly funded harm-reduction programs, The Examiner has found. The citations were made during a recent blitz aimed at reducing open-air drug use in the Tenderloin. Standing outside...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fire near Oakland airport ‘under control’

OAKLAND (KRON) – A structure fire near Oakland International Airport is “under control,” according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Crews are still working at the scene of the fire at 8407 Edgewater Drive, near Pendleton Way. The fire affected a vacant building that was the scene of […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy