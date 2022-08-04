ACPS getting rid of its virtual school, expanding online courses available

Read on www.nbc29.com
Related
For the first time in years, Albemarle County Public Schools can’t fill its no-cost preschool program
Around this time of year, families are usually placed onto a waiting list to get their children enrolled in Albemarle County’s free Bright Stars preschool program. Now, the county is rushing to fill nearly 40 open spots. “We expected numbers to be down during COVID,” said Albemarle County Public...
NBC 29 News
Buckingham County making efforts to improve COVID-19 rates
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Buckingham County is on the list of Virginia cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 rates. The county is ranked number five out of a list of 50. The localities on it are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 people. The Buckingham County Health Department says it is making efforts to bring that number down and get vaccinations rolling.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Public Schools introduce new teachers
Appomattox County Public Schools introduced its new teacher hires for the 2022-23 school year on Friday at Appomattox Elementary School. The teachers were treated to a lunch and broke up into meeting rooms afterward. See the full list of teachers in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support...
WDBJ7.com
Thousands attend Lynchburg back-to-school event
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together, a back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Louisa County changing solar regulations
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, August 1, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors met to respond to the concerns of citizens surrounding solar power. There, they outlined the new regulations being implemented, and how they will change the area. “This affects everybody in Louisa County, increases the quality...
Hanover transgender students could soon need to make a written request to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity
Transgender students in Hanover County could soon have to make a formal request to use bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities.
NBC 29 News
New recycling program lets people reprocess their mattress
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Van der Linde Recycling has a new program for mattresses, box springs, carpet, and carpet padding. Roughly 40 million mattresses and box springs end up in landfills each year. About 75% of mattresses are recyclable. “This is important for our community because landfill space is...
‘We are deeply sorry’: Virginia school district apologizes for logo resembling swastika
HANOVER, Va. — The logo designed for a professional development conference in a Virginia school district sparked outrage online and has prompted an apology after many said that the image looked like a swastika. The image, which was intended to portray four hands and arms grasping together in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crozetgazette.com
Why Crozet: The Albemarle County Fair
Why Crozet? is a monthly feature that focuses on the reasons people choose to live in the Crozet area. Although the region is experiencing tremendous growth, it remains home to many people with the important skills that allowed families to thrive. We celebrate these skills at the Albemarle County Fair, now in progress after a two-year pandemic break.
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
cbs19news
Charlottesville named among best cities in which to live
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has been ranked one of the best cities in the country in which to live. Livability recently released its list of the top 100 cities in the United States for 2022. The publication says more than 2,300 cities were considered based on data concerning...
altavistajournal.com
Johnson Health Center hosts 8th annual Back to School Care Fair
Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with our Eighth Annual Back to School Care Fair, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies. This is the eighth year this event been hosted by Johnson Health Center, and it has grown steadily over the last seven years. To date we have given out over 3,600 book bags.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
17-year-old charged with ‘Driving Under the Influence’ in fatal Rockingham County two-vehicle collision – speed also cited as factor in ongoing investigation
According to Virginia State Police (VSP) a 17-year-old driver has been charged with “Driving Under the Influence” in the death of a 71-year-old driver in a mid-evening two-vehicle collision Wednesday, August 3, in Rockingham County. According to the VSP press release on the accident the northbound 2008 BMW driven by the unidentified 17-year-old minor male was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it and a 1997 Mercury Villager attempting to make a left turn onto Route 42 after stopping at a westbound stop sign on Route 765, collided. There was one passenger in each vehicle, another 17-year-old male in the BMW, and a 78-year-old female in the Mercury. The investigation into the accident continues.
crozetgazette.com
New Owner, Same Friendly Service at Crozet Hardware
After 41 years as an employee of Crozet Hardware, Jeff Birckhead now owns it. Long-time owner Rick Ruescher retired last month, after helping Birckhead learn the back-office paperwork that he’d taken care of himself during his 38 years as owner. Birckhead said he’d actually been working there when Ruescher...
crozetgazette.com
Crozet Shopping Center Owners Make Improvements
Crozet residents will notice some improvements and a few new tenants in the stretch of commercial space that extends from Crozet Pizza eastward on Rt. 240 to Crozet Market. Except for the CenturyLink building, all of these parcels are owned by Crozet Center Partners, LLC, the principal partners of which are Mark Green and Kurt Wassenaar, who bought the properties in 2016. Back then, the new owners talked about preserving the historic buildings in a careful and thoughtful way, and that’s still the main focus today.
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Station Post Office closed without explanation
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - There are questions in Orange County about what’s to become of the historic Montpelier Station Post Office. In a letter, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger says she was not notified of the post office’s closure when it happened in early June. Rep. Spanberger...
NBC 29 News
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first black-owned brewery in the Charlottesville area is coming soon. After making his first batch in his mother’s kitchen in 2017, founder and head-brewer of Neon Culture Brewing, Corey Hoffman, is bringing his unique, non-traditional craft beers to the Charlottesville community in a way that is inspired by his culture.
NBC 29 News
Climate action planning listening session
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville hosted the virtual climate action plan listening session Thursday, August 4. The first of two sessions scheduled for August were created to allow people to open up climate conversations. These sessions include representatives from organizations who prioritize communities heavily impacted by climate change. “One is...
WHSV
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity accepting Critical Home Repair applications
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - A program by the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, geared toward providing affordable improvements for homeowners in the Valley, is currently taking applications. The Critical Home Repair Program provides an opportunity for homeowners to improve safety and energy efficiency, or install critical items like safe bathrooms...
1st beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility adopted
The first of the rescued beagles from the shuttered Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County have found new homes in Roanoke.
Comments / 0