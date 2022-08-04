ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

Should You Water Your Plants with a Banana Peel?

Bananas may be a nearly perfect food with their handy packaging and versatility, but they generate a lot of waste. More than one-third of a banana’s weight is in the peel. Wouldn’t it be great to get something beneficial out of it?. It’s not a far-fetched idea. Banana...
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Types of Greenhouses

Nestled on a peninsula on the central California coast, the small town of Half Moon Bay is a mecca for surfers in the winter months. But it’s a year-round destination for another reason — a long row of greenhouses crowded with locals and tourists. These provide the region with exotic flowers, medicinal herbs, fruit trees, succulents, vegetables and many other plants.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
Family Handyman

The Best Cold Frame Greenhouses

Extend the growing season with a cold frame greenhouse. It's more of a box than a house, perfect for protecting seeds and starts from cold weather. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

9 Bathroom Wallpaper Ideas

Bring fresh pattern and color to your bathroom with these chic wallpaper ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Diy#Design#Snug#Nail Polish#Lifehacks#Complexity Beginner Cost
Family Handyman

How to Mill and Dry Lumber Yourself

Two affordable chain saw attachments make it possible. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A full day. Complexity.
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

8 Decorative Rain Barrels

Rain barrels can be functional and attractive. Here's a collection of decorative rain barrels for you to choose from. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

12 Trends in Home Decor and Design

Experts share the hottest design and home decor trends in 2022. Eugene Colberg, principal architect at Colberg Architecture, says people still love the interconnectedness of more open layouts, especially kitchen areas. (Well, not everyone). But they also increasingly want quieter or more private places to work or relax. He says...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
architecturaldigest.com

How to Clean a Garbage Disposal in Two Minutes or Less

Even the most gorgeous kitchen can be off-putting if the food-waste odor wafts from the kitchen sink. That’s why knowing how to clean a garbage disposal should be one of your go-to hacks for a spiffy space. Much like knowing how to clean a dishwasher filter, a clean garbage disposal not only prevents a grimace but ensures all the refuse buildup doesn’t clog the drain. You use your kitchen sink for dishes and, if the garbage disposal doesn’t work properly, all the icky water can come up, creating a swamp bath. Not a very sanitized scenario. Don’t think that a splash of bleach is going to fix the problem. Bleach doesn’t always play nice with other cleaning products and leaves your kitchen smelling like a pool.
AMAZON
Real Simple

How to Get Rid of Mosquitoes in Your Backyard

Mosquitoes: They're the bane of every hike, backyard barbecue, and outdoor movie night. And it seems no matter what you try, at least one delicious person ends up with plenty of mosquito bites by the end of the night. We can't entirely eradicate them—with over 3,500 mosquito species worldwide, and...
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

12 Best Peel and Stick Wallpapers

Curious about wallpaper, but traumatized by hanging or removing old wallpaper? Never fear, great options for peel-and-stick wallpaper are here!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

What Is a Moss Wall?

A moss wall is like having a microcosmic primeval forest hanging in your living room. The lush, green tapestry invokes feelings of calmness and mystery. It’s also the hottest indoor plantscaping trend right now, says Jim Mumford, president and resident horticulturist at Good Earth Plant Company in San Diego.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

Cut Through Yard Work with This Stihl Cordless Pruning Saw

The summer after I moved into my home 13 years ago, I invested in a bunch of tree trimming tools and maintenance equipment. The double city lot I purchased included 14 mature trees that were in terrible shape. Several trees needed to be pruned or trimmed, and six had to come down due to disease, rot or overcrowding.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

How Long Does a Toilet Wax Ring Last?

If the floor around your toilet stays wet long enough, it becomes spongy. Then the toilet starts to rock, mold grows and the bathroom will smell like a sewer. What’s going on? The seal between the bottom of the toilet and the waste pipe in the floor, called the wax ring, has been compromised.
SEAL
Family Handyman

Is a DIY Workout Better Than Going to the Gym?

Are you a busy DIYer who struggles to find the time to make it to the gym? Well, a recent study out of the United Kingdom found a lot of the work required by DIY and construction projects might be more than enough exercise to supplement your gym schedule. The...
FITNESS
Family Handyman

Family Handyman

35K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.

 https://www.familyhandyman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy