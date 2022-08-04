ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens

By 16 News Now
WNDU
 2 days ago
WNDU

South Bend churches prepare for backpack giveaway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year, thanks to South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches preparing for the August 13th giveaway are Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic and Vida Nueva. Along with backpacks and school supplies, volunteers will also be giving away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Get Wet for a Vet’ celebrates 10th anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 10th anniversary of the Get Wet for a Vet fundraiser took place Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders kicked off the event with a 50 mile escorted ride. Following that, attendees were invited to enjoy some food, raffles and prizes, live music, beer, compete in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend begins riverbank stabilization project

Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The “Freeman Era” for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning on campus. One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Salvation Army holds back to school drive

Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The “Freeman Era” for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning on campus.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Penn HS Infielder RJ Cromartie commits to Notre Dame

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This week was a big week for Notre Dame baseball fans, as the Fighting Irish added another top prospect from Michiana. Penn High School infielder RJ Cromartie announced his decision to commit to the Irish Wednesday afternoon. This follows the commitment of South Bend Saint Joseph...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

House fire in Michigan City leaves house in shambles

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday leaves a house in shambles in Michigan City. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4:00 A.M. to a house on NE Suburban Dr. just off of W 700 N. The La Porte County corner was on the scene. We do not have any information on any injuries from the fire at this time.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday. Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Whistle Pigs took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you take your pet to the veterinarian, you may be told your dog or cat has a “heart murmur”, but what does that mean?. Our own Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us to discuss heart murmurs, and what they actually mean for your pets’ health.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

City begins work on St. Joseph Riverbank Stabilization Project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend announces its Riverbank Stabilization Project along Riverside Drive near Yukon Street. The city is teaming up with the Indiana DNR and the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program grants to make this project possible. Erosion can lead to environmental...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Saint Joseph Indians excited for Downey’s return

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The biggest offseason storyline for the South Bend Saint Joseph Indians football team was the return of head coach Ben Downey. Downey led the Indians for six seasons from 2010-2015. In that span, the Indians never had a losing season. Since 2015, they’ve only had one.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Buchner, Pyne talk friendship, QB competition

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As head coach Marcus Freeman told us on day 1 of fall camp, right now it’s a two-man race between a pair of familiar faces for this season’s starting quarterback job. Tyler Buchner appeared in all but a couple of games as a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

DTSB First Fridays: Totally 80′s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a totally 80′s roller skating party in downtown South Bend on Friday. The city celebrated August’s first Friday by setting up a roller rink in the 200 block of S. Michigan Street. There was karaoke, rides, vendors, and more!. “We want...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

QB situation unclear as Notre Dame football starts fall camp

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ‘Freeman Era’ for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning. “You know just from today -- again it’s the first day -- (I’m) excited to get back out there,” said Marcus Freeman in a presser immediately following practice.
NOTRE DAME, IN
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Back to School: Goshen Community Schools

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marks the first day of classes for Goshen Community Schools. Christine Karsten stopped by some of their schools to learn more about what is new this year. They have a new bus schedule, a new principal at one of its elementary schools, and a really cool dual language immersion program!
GOSHEN, IN

