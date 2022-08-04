Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens

Read on www.wndu.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNDU
South Bend churches prepare for backpack giveaway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year, thanks to South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches preparing for the August 13th giveaway are Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic and Vida Nueva. Along with backpacks and school supplies, volunteers will also be giving away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.
WNDU
‘Get Wet for a Vet’ celebrates 10th anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 10th anniversary of the Get Wet for a Vet fundraiser took place Saturday. Hundreds of motorcycle riders kicked off the event with a 50 mile escorted ride. Following that, attendees were invited to enjoy some food, raffles and prizes, live music, beer, compete in...
WNDU
South Bend begins riverbank stabilization project
Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The “Freeman Era” for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning on campus. One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley...
WNDU
Salvation Army holds back to school drive
Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The “Freeman Era” for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning on campus.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
SBCIBE hosts drive-thru backpack rally
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Chapter Indiana Black Expo once again held their annual Back to School Backpack Drive-Thru Rally. In order to help ease the burden for struggling families, backpacks stuffed full of school supplies catered to each grade level were handed out for free at a first come first serve basis.
WNDU
Harrison Elementary hosts 2nd annual ‘All Class Reunion’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Harrison Elementary School held it’s second “All Class Reunion” on Friday. The event was sponsored by G4L Inc., a nonprofit which works to support youth organizations and community needs. There was fun for the whole family including a bounce house, yard games, and local food vendors.
WNDU
Penn HS Infielder RJ Cromartie commits to Notre Dame
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - This week was a big week for Notre Dame baseball fans, as the Fighting Irish added another top prospect from Michiana. Penn High School infielder RJ Cromartie announced his decision to commit to the Irish Wednesday afternoon. This follows the commitment of South Bend Saint Joseph...
WNDU
‘Spellapalooza!’ brings local leaders together for a good cause at the Civic Theatre
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders put their spelling abilities to the test on Friday for a good cause!. The spelling bee took a fun, crazy twist on their usual annual event. South Bend Mayor James Mueller, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten participated at the Civic Theatre.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
South Bend Museum of Art celebrates 75 years with special ‘Family Day’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Museum of Art celebrated 75 years with a special Family Day: ‘A Carnival For All Ages.’. The event’s purpose was to showcase the museum while engaging with the community. For free, families were invited to enjoy carnival games, participate in...
WNDU
House fire in Michigan City leaves house in shambles
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning fire on Sunday leaves a house in shambles in Michigan City. Fire officials were called to the scene around 4:00 A.M. to a house on NE Suburban Dr. just off of W 700 N. The La Porte County corner was on the scene. We do not have any information on any injuries from the fire at this time.
WNDU
Whistle Pigs take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Music, food, and fun took over downtown South Bend right outside the Morris Performing Arts Center on Friday. Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. Whistle Pigs took the stage while people enjoyed a bite to eat out on the lawn.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Heart Murmurs
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you take your pet to the veterinarian, you may be told your dog or cat has a “heart murmur”, but what does that mean?. Our own Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joins us to discuss heart murmurs, and what they actually mean for your pets’ health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
City begins work on St. Joseph Riverbank Stabilization Project
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend announces its Riverbank Stabilization Project along Riverside Drive near Yukon Street. The city is teaming up with the Indiana DNR and the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program grants to make this project possible. Erosion can lead to environmental...
WNDU
Saint Joseph Indians excited for Downey’s return
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The biggest offseason storyline for the South Bend Saint Joseph Indians football team was the return of head coach Ben Downey. Downey led the Indians for six seasons from 2010-2015. In that span, the Indians never had a losing season. Since 2015, they’ve only had one.
WNDU
Funeral, visitation announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski
Fridays by the Fountain take place every Friday during the summer from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Jon Hunt Memorial Plaza. The “Freeman Era” for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning on campus.
WNDU
Buchner, Pyne talk friendship, QB competition
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As head coach Marcus Freeman told us on day 1 of fall camp, right now it’s a two-man race between a pair of familiar faces for this season’s starting quarterback job. Tyler Buchner appeared in all but a couple of games as a...
WNDU
DTSB First Fridays: Totally 80′s
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a totally 80′s roller skating party in downtown South Bend on Friday. The city celebrated August’s first Friday by setting up a roller rink in the 200 block of S. Michigan Street. There was karaoke, rides, vendors, and more!. “We want...
WNDU
QB situation unclear as Notre Dame football starts fall camp
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The ‘Freeman Era’ for Notre Dame football is underway, as fall camp started Friday morning. “You know just from today -- again it’s the first day -- (I’m) excited to get back out there,” said Marcus Freeman in a presser immediately following practice.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
WNDU
Back to School: Goshen Community Schools
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday marks the first day of classes for Goshen Community Schools. Christine Karsten stopped by some of their schools to learn more about what is new this year. They have a new bus schedule, a new principal at one of its elementary schools, and a really cool dual language immersion program!
Comments / 0