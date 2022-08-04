Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph tours, volunteers at Unity Gardens

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local students will be all set for the new school year, thanks to South Bend churches coming together. Along with Clay Church, other churches preparing for the August 13th giveaway are Lydick United Methodist, Christ the King Lutheran, Christ the King Catholic and Vida Nueva. Along with backpacks and school supplies, volunteers will also be giving away Christ Child referrals for new coats, socks, shoes, uniforms and other items.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO