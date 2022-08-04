Read on www.nbcchicago.com
2 Indiana State Troopers Struck in I-80 Crash
A vehicle hit two Indiana State Troopers on Saturday morning on Interstate 80. The troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 when a silver 2013 Subaru Legacy struck their car, Indiana State Police said. Both troopers were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred. According...
Suspected Pipe Bomb, Other Materials Found by Police Executing Warrant in Indiana
Indiana State Police said officers uncovered a suspected pipe bomb and other bomb-making materials at home in St. Joseph County, Indiana, while serving a felony warrant Wednesday. State troopers and the St. Joseph County Police Department were visiting a residence in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road to locate a...
Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant
A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
Indiana Becomes 1st State to Approve Abortion Ban Post Roe
Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions....
SUV Barrels Through Native American Parade; 15 Injured
A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
Conditions ‘Favorable' for Development of Largely-Harmless Funnel Clouds in Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement, warning residents in Illinois and northwest Indiana that funnel clouds could potentially develop as a cold front slowly churns its way over the region on Thursday evening. The alert has been issued for residents in DeKalb, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
Indiana Governor Signs Relief Bill Alongside Abortion Ban
Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
California DMV Accuses Tesla of Deceptive Practices in Marketing Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Options
In a pair of July 28 filings with California's Office of Administrative Hearings, an official and lawyers for the DMV wrote that Tesla's "Autopilot" and "Full Self-Driving" marketing suggest the cars are capable of operating autonomously, when in fact they can't. In a worst-case scenario, the company could temporarily lose...
What Happens to the Mega Millions $1.3B Jackpot if No One Claims it?
Almost a week has passed since a Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois landed the third largest jackpot of all time, and the winner still hasn't come forward to collect their $1.337 billion prize. “For a prize of this magnitude, it’s not unusual for the winner to take a while...
Illinois' Sales Tax Holiday: How it Works, and the Back-to-School Items You Could Save On
As families and teachers across Illinois prepare for back-to-school season, a 10-day state sales tax holiday will kick into gear on a number of items for school shoppers, bringing some much-needed financial relief while inflation continues to strain prices on gas, groceries and more. "Whether it's bookbags or calculators, writing...
Chicago Public Schools Loses Another $30 Million in Expected State Funding
A change in state funding has caused Chicago Public Schools to lose almost $30 million in expected state money, representing yet another hit as district officials warn of ramifications in both the near and distant future. The school district, Illinois’ largest by far, was surprisingly categorized Friday in the second...
The Winner of the $1.3B Mega Millions Jackpot Still Hasn't Come Forward. Is That Unusual?
The winner of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot continues to remain a mystery. Almost a week ago, a player landed the third largest jackpot of all time with a ticket purchased in Illinois, but they still haven't come forward to claim their prize. Is that unusual?. “For a prize...
Forecast: Periods of Rain Expected Sunday, With Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Some Areas
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Chicago area over the next two days, with some northern counties potentially seeing nearly two inches of rain before a system finally pushes out of the region. According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch has been issued...
