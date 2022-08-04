ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

NBC Chicago

2 Indiana State Troopers Struck in I-80 Crash

A vehicle hit two Indiana State Troopers on Saturday morning on Interstate 80. The troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 when a silver 2013 Subaru Legacy struck their car, Indiana State Police said. Both troopers were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred. According...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Downstate Illinois Police Issue ‘Fake News' Warning Over Viral Headline About Cannibalistic Morgue Assistant

A downstate Illinois police department was forced to post a unique warning on their Facebook page after a satirical news story about a cannibalistic morgue assistant went viral, sparking concerns among residents. Sheriff’s deputies in Williamson County, located in far southern Illinois, posted a warning on their Facebook page about...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Indiana Becomes 1st State to Approve Abortion Ban Post Roe

Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions....
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

SUV Barrels Through Native American Parade; 15 Injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving...
GALLUP, NM
NBC Chicago

Indiana Governor Signs Relief Bill Alongside Abortion Ban

Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
INDIANA STATE
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

