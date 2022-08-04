ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Motorcyclist who died last weekend after leading CHP on pursuit in Lodi identified

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

(BCN) — A 31-year-old motorcyclist who died last weekend after allegedly leading California Highway Patrol on a pursuit that led to a crash in Lodi has been identified by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office. Rodolfo Jaime Acevedo, of Stockton, succumbed to his injuries Sunday at San Joaquin General Hospital. California Highway Patrol officials said Acevedo was seen at 11:44 p.m. Saturday speeding west on state Highway 12 west of Interstate Highway 5.

Officers attempted to stop him, but he led them on a short pursuit. According to the CHP, Acevedo was traveling east on Harney Lane approaching Stockton Street at about 70 mph when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light, causing him to collide with a 2006 Ford F-150 truck making a U-turn.

The 21-year-old truck driver, a Lodi resident, was uninjured. However, Acevedo was reportedly ejected from his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and landed in the second eastbound lane of Harney Lane.

