ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Local beekeeper talks about this year’s harvest

By Dave Sess
WYTV.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wytv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Heat is performance factor at Canfield dog show

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Dog Cluster is heating up, literally. Yesterday’s rain kept temperatures down slightly, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Many dogs at the Canfield Fairgrounds were trying to stay cool in the heat. Some owners kept their dogs in the shade. Others were cooling off their dogs with fans. Many owners were constantly refilling their dog’s water bowls.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Niles holds 2nd arts and crafts fest

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Niles held its second annual Arts and Crafts Festival on Saturday. The festival took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stevens Park and highlighted 48 local artists and vendors. A wide variety of arts and crafts were on display to...
NILES, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio

Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Lifestyle
Canfield, OH
Business
Canfield, OH
Pets & Animals
Canfield, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Columbiana, OH
Business
Mahoning County, OH
Business
Canfield, OH
Industry
City
Canfield, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Poland, OH
Columbiana, OH
Lifestyle
City
Orange, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Mahoning County, OH
WYTV.com

Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Thousands of dogs competing at Canfield dog show

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Canfield Fairground was full of furry friends Thursday as the Steel Valley Dog Cluster returned. People from across the country brought their dogs to the fairgrounds. This show is a qualifier for the North American Diving Dogs Regional competition. Over 1,500 dogs participated Thursday,...
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Beekeepers
WYTV.com

Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage. Tails of Hope, a nonprofit clinic providing low-cost care to animals in the area, is experiencing a shortage of certified veterinary technicians. It’s also one of the few nonprofit spay/neuter clinics in Mercer County, which means the community and surrounding areas will feel the impact.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages

In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
BARBERTON, OH
WYTV.com

Backpack giveaway prepares kids for back-to-school in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — People were lined up since early Thursday afternoon for the back-to-school giveaway in Salem. Thursday was the first of two giveaways at the Brightside Project. Kids were able to pick up a backpack, school supplies and pick out non-perishable food items. The Brightside Project was...
SALEM, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Poland
WYTV.com

Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
VIENNA CENTER, OH
WYTV.com

School supply drive at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until...
BOARDMAN, OH
614now.com

Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway

Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

MYCAP hosts free Community Health Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cars lined up around the block for the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP)’s first free Community Health Day on Friday. The Ohio Department of Health originally approached them about a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but the project bloomed with vendors for mental and physical health services, booths for back-to-school healthy habits and a mobile market. There was also a mobile library.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Austintown Fire receives $10k donation from local racino

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Fire Department got a big donation. Thanks to Hollywood Gaming and Racino they can buy some much-needed equipment. Hollywood gave the department a $10,000 check Wednesday. They’re going to use it to purchase face masks and breathing equipment. This was part of...
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy