Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Giants Start Due To Lower Back Pain

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Slams Gabe Kapler and Giants On-Field Antics
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts didn't pull any punches when asked about his on-field altercation with Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia on Thursday.
Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect
Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts & Trea Turner Confused By Giants’ Jarlin García
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their road trip with a 5-3 win that completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Trailing 2-1 in the top of the fourth inning, Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers a decided lead with a go-ahead three-run homer off Giants starter Jakob Junis. It was Betts’ team-leading 25th home run of the season.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts All But Guarantees IL Stint for Clayton Kershaw
The good news is that the Dodgers walked away with a series sweep over the Giants this week. It was the second time in a matter of weeks that they had taken down their rivals in a 4-game series sweep. But the bad news is that they did not make it out of the Bay Area healthy.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Pulled from Thursday's Game with Injury
Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw exited Thursday's game against the Giants with an apparent back injury.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Benefitting From Swing Adjustments
The Los Angeles Dodgers finished off a 7-1 road trip against the Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants, and received contributions throughout from Max Muncy as he tries to rebound from a slow start to the season. Muncy hit a home run on Monday, which was the 18th of his...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
As Padres go all-in, Dodgers await return of injured stars
Sitting in the visiting dugout Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, Joey Gallo expressed optimism about his fresh start with the Dodgers. Around the same time, 500 miles south, Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury prepared for their much-anticipated San Diego debuts. The Padres went all-in at the trade deadline,...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
Dodgers vs Padres: Emotional Night Ends With Convincing Win Over San Diego
The Dodgers began their homestand with a highly anticipated matchup against the San Diego Padres. After restructuring their entire roster at the trade deadline, the Padres were looking to prove a point that they can contend this season. It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the Dodgers came away with an 8-1 victory in convincing fashion.
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Received Epidural To Treat Back Pain
The Los Angeles Dodgers are without Clayton Kershaw for the second time this season as he deals with lower back pain that forced him to the 15-day injured list. Kershaw underwent an X-ray and MRI, which didn’t reveal any new findings, making it a “best-case scenario” for the left-hander in Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ estimation.
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on 15-day IL, reinstate Chris Taylor
The Dodgers announced they’ve placed Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list, citing low back pain. Utilityman Chris Taylor is back from his own IL stint to take the vacated active roster spot. Los Angeles also recalled reliever Reyes Moronta from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned outfielder James Outman.
Ryan Pepiot Likely To Replace Clayton Kershaw In Dodgers Rotation
The Los Angeles Dodgers own a commanding lead in the National League West and look primed to clinch the division, but their quest to the finish line became a little more difficult, and not just because of the San Diego Padres’ aggressive trade deadline. On Friday, the Dodgers placed...
Dodgers Highlights: Will Smith & Max Muncy Homer, Mookie Betts Dances Against Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were expected to play a competitive series in their first matchup after the trade deadline, but the results so far have remained lopsided in favor of the team in first place of the National League West. Will Smith gave the Dodgers an...
Dodgers Injury Update: Doc Provides Rough Timeline for Clayton Kershaw's Return
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an updated timeline for when he expects Clayton Kershaw to return from his back injury.
Dodgers Injury Update: LA Makes Flurry of Roster Moves For Padres Series
The Dodgers made a series of moves prior to first pitch on Friday against the San Diego Padres that include Chris Taylor, Clayton Kershaw, James Outman, and Reyes Moronta.
