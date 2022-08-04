OCO Provides Free Meals To Kids At Catholic Charities Of Oswego County In Fulton

Read on oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County Announces Winners In Fair Housing Coloring Contest
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Housing Office recently hosted an awards ceremony to recognize the winners of this year’s Oswego County Fair Housing Coloring Contest. Students from across the county are invited to participate by coloring their idea of what fair housing means. The contest is open...
iheartoswego.com
Officials Remain Hopeful as Award-Winning Hospice Program Prepares to Close
Oswego County Hospice has been recognized once again by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Premier Performer.”. The honor comes from achieving a high satisfaction rating among families and caregivers. More than 1,000 hospice providers were rated for their service and Oswego County’s score ranked in the top 5%...
Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van To Visit Oswego County Fair August 19
SANDY CREEK, NY – Upstate University Hospital’s Mammography Van will visit the Oswego County Fair at 291 Ellisburg Street in Sandy Creek on Thursday, August 19, 2022. The screenings will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for women who have scheduled an appointment. To schedule an...
Frank Castiglia Jr.: A Sad Day
The day the Oswego County Hospice closes will be a very SAD DAY!. Almost eight years ago there was talk of closing the Hospice program. The issue was the lack of clients. Myself and then Legislator Delconte made suggestions to push for a greater presence within the service agencies offering our Hospice program.
Sign Up Today To Begin EMT Training
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Emergency Management Office, with help from Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Service, Brewerton Fire Department and North Shore Volunteer Ambulance Service, are offering two training courses this fall for emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Both EMT courses will prepare students to provide pre-hospital assessment and...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
The Blackwood Brothers: Early Oswego businessmen and community leaders
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the fourth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. Neil and William Blackwood’s long residency in Oswego made them witnesses to its development from a...
Oswego County Joins National Rabies Vaccine Bait Distribution Program
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is working with the Wildlife Services Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for wildlife across a large portion of the county. Distribution in Oswego County is tentatively planned for Wednesday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday,...
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
OCWNY Launches New Initiative To Highlight Area Employers
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with Oswego Health the week of Aug. 15 to share employment opportunities and insights about the current job market in its industry. Oswego Health is currently looking to fill a variety of positions, ranging from EVS technicians to...
Shineman Foundation To Be Gold Sponsor For OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament
FULTON – The Richard S. Shineman Foundation lends its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative as it signs on as a Gold Sponsor for OCO’s Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament. Presented by G & C Foods the nighttime golf tournament will be held Friday, August 19...
Trinity United Methodist Church Announces Nu-2-U, Bake Sale
OSWEGO – Trinity United Methodist Church Nu-2-U and Bake Sale is planned for August 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale continues the following weekend (without the Bake Sale) on August 26 and 27. The Bag Sale will be on August 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a wide variety of items for sale; something for everyone. Please use the East Utica entrance as the sale is downstairs. Masks will be worn by staff; optional for patrons.
WKTV
Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook
COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
Compass FCU Member Appreciation Picnic Set For October 2 At 2 Flags In Oswego
OSWEGO – Compass Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the return of its member appreciation picnic, which will be held at 2 Flags in Oswego on Sunday, October 2. The picnic will be held from noon to 4 p.m. with a free credit union gift being made available to the first 200 members that purchase tickets.
WKTV
City of Utica discourages giving to panhandlers
As complaints about panhandlers on city streets increase, Utica officials are asking people not to give them money so they can instead find other resources and assistance through local programs. Utica officials continue to discourage giving money to panhandlers. Utica officials continue asking people to avoid giving money to panhandlers...
Oswego County Soil, Water District Adds New Tool To Help Control Invasive Plants
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County has a new dog in the fight as it works to control the water chestnut population in the Oswego River. An integrated system of hand-pulling and herbicide application now includes the use of a drone. The Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWD)...
General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio Exam Instruction Offered
FULTON – Starting on Tuesday, September 6, the the Fulton Amateur Radio Club will host a free 10-week course designed for Technician Class licensees who are interested in obtaining their General Class Amateur (Ham) Radio license. The class will meet on Tuesday evenings from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the lower...
WKTV
New children's bookstore opens in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A new children’s bookstore has opened in Rome and the business celebrated with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. Circle Time Books & More is located at 401 N. James St. across from Fastrac. Owner Teri Smith says she has many years of experience working...
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
Fulton Common Council Discusses Sludge Disposal Agreement, Police Satellite Stations, Bird Scooters
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, August 2, when it discussed a sludge disposal agreement with the county, proposed police satellite stations, and introducing Bird scooters to the city. During public comment, two county legislators representing Fulton, Frank Castiglia Jr. and James Karasek, spoke with...
Oswego BOE Weighs Information From Fourth Installment Of Comprehensive Efficiency Study
OSWEGO – The last installment of a Comprehensive Efficiency Study created for the Oswego City School District was presented to the Board of Education last night during their bi-monthly meeting, Tuesday, August 2. The study was conducted by Deborah Ayres and Allen D. Poles of the Castallo & Silky...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
