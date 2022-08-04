First-ever Minnesota maternal mortality report reveals opportunities to prevent maternal deaths

Read on www.valleynewslive.com
MN law change, now in effect, could be life-saving for chronic pain patients
LAKEVILLE, Minn. — On August 1, a change to a Minnesota state statute regarding opioid prescribing quietly ushered in a change that could be life-saving for people who suffer of severe, chronic pain. The change addresses issues that arose from the 2016 CDC Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic...
mprnews.org
First look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota finds some disparities
A snapshot look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota found all of the deaths could have been prevented and that pregnancy-associated deaths were disproportionately high among Black and Indigenous people. The Minnesota Health Department identified 48 people who died of both pregnancy-related and unrelated causes while pregnant, including vehicle accidents and...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?
High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
Minnesota pharmacist did not violate woman's rights by refusing morning-after pill, jury finds
An Aitkin County jury found that a pharmacist did not violate a patient’s rights when he refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. In 2019, Minnesota advocacy group Gender Justice filed a lawsuit on behalf of Andrea Anderson, who went to what was then a Thrifty White pharmacy to fill a prescription for the morning-after pill.
First West Nile virus case confirmed in Minnesota
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the first case of the West Nile virus in 2022 was confirmed in a horse from Kandiyohi County. The 4-year-old horse was euthanatized in late July because of "deteriorating neurologic conditions," according to a press release. Tests conducted afterward confirmed that the horse had been infected with the virus and passed away.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, August 2
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reportedly weekly in Minnesota, have been released. The update shows that COVID-19 cases increased slightly in the latest 7-day period to an average of 1,333 cases per day. Deaths decreased over the past week compared to the previous week, but hospitalizations jumped 19.9% in...
Jury rules that Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate against woman when he denied her access to morning-after pill
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- A jury in Aitkin County found that a pharmacist did not discriminate against a woman when he refused her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception, citing his beliefs.Andrea Anderson sued the McGregor Thrifty White pharmacy under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after pharmacist and local pastor George Badeaux refused to accommodate her request. She had called her health care provider to ask for a prescription to Ella, an emergency contraceptive tablet, after her primary method of birth control failed. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, and the lawsuit said - because emergency...
Minnesota Jury Favors Pharmacist in ‘Morning After’ Pill Lawsuit
AITKIN, Minn. (AP) — A jury on Friday ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman's rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after...
Hastings Star Gazette
Regina and United Hospitals align to streamline health care delivery
Allina Health’s Regina Hospital in Hastings and United Hospital in St. Paul have combined forces to streamline the delivery of their health care. On Aug. 1, the hospitals aligned under the same hospital license with two east metro campuses. Now, Hastings’ health center is known as United Hospital — Hastings Regina Campus.
valleynewslive.com
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
Stranger Things? Minnesota DNR Wants You To Learn How To Identify Species
The Minnesota DNR posted on their social media about how to identify species of Lamprey, found in Lake Superior and Minnesota bodies of water. There are native species that have been in our waters for 10,000 years since the last glaciers were here. However, there is an invasive Sea Lamprey...
valleynewslive.com
ND workers make less per hour than national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)
Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
kfgo.com
Walz Touting Low Unemployment On National Stage, Jensen Not Impressed
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – The Walz administration is touting Minnesota’s record-low unemployment rate in a just-published op-ed in U-S News and World Report. Governor Tim Walz said during his Farmfest appearance this week that Minnesota not only has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history but also has the second-highest job participation rates. Republican challenger Scott Jensen wasn’t impressed, saying the state’s one-point-eight unemployment rate “doesn’t really matter” as long as Minnesota ranks in the bottom half for economic growth.
Minnesota revenue dept. reminds parents to claim back-to-school supplies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Add saving your receipts to your family's back-to-school shopping list. The Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind parents about benefits they can claim when filing their taxes next year.Buying school supplies like pens, notebooks, or even computer hardware, could save you money on your tax bill or qualify you for a larger refund.The state says thousands of families saved an average of $261 with the K-12 education credit last year.The revenue department recommends saving your school-supply receipts in a folder or envelope.You can also pick-up a special envelope at the education building during the State Fair.
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Old School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items
Out of respect for abandoned buildings, we don't encourage anyone to explore those and because of that, this story has been updated. Have you ever wondered what happens to all of the old schools in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin?. If you remember, just a few years ago Rochester, Minnesota...
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production. “Operation Prairie Dog” is...
