ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

First-ever Minnesota maternal mortality report reveals opportunities to prevent maternal deaths

By Valley News Live - Staff
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 1

Related
mprnews.org

First look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota finds some disparities

A snapshot look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota found all of the deaths could have been prevented and that pregnancy-associated deaths were disproportionately high among Black and Indigenous people. The Minnesota Health Department identified 48 people who died of both pregnancy-related and unrelated causes while pregnant, including vehicle accidents and...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota’s COVID plateau - a new normal?

High COVID rates in Beltrami, Big Stone, Clearwater, Fillmore, Martin, Olmsted, Ottertail, Pipestone and Rock counties has led the CDC to recommend masking when in crowded or indoor settings. Photo: Brandon Bell | Getty Images. Unlike earlier parts of the pandemic, characterized by recognizable peaks and valleys, this phase seems...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
KARE 11

First West Nile virus case confirmed in Minnesota

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the first case of the West Nile virus in 2022 was confirmed in a horse from Kandiyohi County. The 4-year-old horse was euthanatized in late July because of "deteriorating neurologic conditions," according to a press release. Tests conducted afterward confirmed that the horse had been infected with the virus and passed away.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jury rules that Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate against woman when he denied her access to morning-after pill

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- A jury in Aitkin County found that a pharmacist did not discriminate against a woman when he refused her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception, citing his beliefs.Andrea Anderson sued the McGregor Thrifty White pharmacy under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after pharmacist and local pastor George Badeaux refused to accommodate her request. She had called her health care provider to ask for a prescription to Ella, an emergency contraceptive tablet, after her primary method of birth control failed. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, and the lawsuit said - because emergency...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternal Mortality#Maternal Death#Community Health#Maternal Health#Valley News Live#Native American#Minnesotans#Health Jan Malcolm
Hastings Star Gazette

Regina and United Hospitals align to streamline health care delivery

Allina Health’s Regina Hospital in Hastings and United Hospital in St. Paul have combined forces to streamline the delivery of their health care. On Aug. 1, the hospitals aligned under the same hospital license with two east metro campuses. Now, Hastings’ health center is known as United Hospital — Hastings Regina Campus.
HASTINGS, MN
valleynewslive.com

ND workers make less per hour than national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Cool 98.7

In Minnesota – The Eyes Of A Predator (Extreme Explicit Video)

Especially for parents who trust so many people with their children on a daily basis, when this kind of news comes out, it's explosive. One of the most uncomfortable things to see is when someone is caught on video slithering around with matters on their mind that 99% of us can't even comprehend and isn't that just flat-out terrifying? According to bringmethenew.com "An assistant coach for a North American Hockey League (NAHL) team in Minnesota has been fired over allegations he solicited a 16-year-old boy online for sex" - This happened back in July.
SLEEPY EYE, MN
kfgo.com

Walz Touting Low Unemployment On National Stage, Jensen Not Impressed

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – The Walz administration is touting Minnesota’s record-low unemployment rate in a just-published op-ed in U-S News and World Report. Governor Tim Walz said during his Farmfest appearance this week that Minnesota not only has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in history but also has the second-highest job participation rates. Republican challenger Scott Jensen wasn’t impressed, saying the state’s one-point-eight unemployment rate “doesn’t really matter” as long as Minnesota ranks in the bottom half for economic growth.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota revenue dept. reminds parents to claim back-to-school supplies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Add saving your receipts to your family's back-to-school shopping list. The Minnesota Department of Revenue wants to remind parents about benefits they can claim when filing their taxes next year.Buying school supplies like pens, notebooks, or even computer hardware, could save you money on your tax bill or qualify you for a larger refund.The state says thousands of families saved an average of $261 with the K-12 education credit last year.The revenue department recommends saving your school-supply receipts in a folder or envelope.You can also pick-up a special envelope at the education building during the State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events

Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota infrastructure fund on track due to oil rebound

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A major spending initiative aimed at infrastructure projects outside North Dakota’s oil patch is on pace to be fully funded for the first time since the Legislature approved it three years ago, due to strong oil prices and steady production. “Operation Prairie Dog” is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy