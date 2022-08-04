Read on www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
LIVE: Pritzker to introduce new IDPH director, talk reproductive healthcare funding expansion
CHICAGO (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is set to introduce Dr. Sameer Vohra, the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, and announce new expansions to the state’s reproductive healthcare funding. The press conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Library receives Sec. of State mentorship grant
(WMBD) — Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded over $600,000 to 30 public libraries across Illinois, including Peoria Public Library, to support mentoring for at-risk youth as part of 2023 Project Next Generation (PNG). The PNG grants provide for mentors to work with at-risk students...
Central Illinois Proud
Teens learn duties of Bloomington first responders
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six high schoolers in Bloomington-Normal traded in their textbooks for a day with first responders. It’s part of the city’s youth enrichment program; throughout the summer, the teens spend time learning how the city works. Friday, the students learned the ropes of what...
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
Central Illinois Proud
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
Central Illinois Proud
Why motorists keep crashing into Illinois couple’s home: ‘There were two already this week’
LOCKPORT, Ill. (WGN) — Motorists keep crashing into a couple’s house in Lockport, Illinois — and they say nobody wants to help them. “We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said of a recent incident. Cars or...
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
Central Illinois Proud
Water main break causes pressure issues in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A water main break is affecting the water pressure in residences on the southwest side of Bloomington. The City of Bloomington reported Saturday morning that a water main break occurred near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and White Oak Road. This is causing homes in the area to lose water pressure.
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
Central Illinois Proud
Memphis to Peoria on foot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people are making the journey from Memphis to Peoria on foot. St. Jude Runs is an annual charity event that raises money for the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The trek from Memphis is 465 miles, and this group of...
Central Illinois Proud
Local sheriff’s offices get temporary restraining order against Pritzker, IDHS
UPDATE (5:18 p.m.) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has complied with transport orders allowing the Knox County Sheriff to transport all five unfit defendants in the Knox County jail to IDHS mental health hospitals. MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Six sheriff’s offices across Illinois now have...
Central Illinois Proud
St. Jude lemonade shack raises money for Dunlap High student
DUNLAP Ill. (WMBD) — For the last nine years, the Dunlap High School soccer team has raised money for St.Jude’s. This year, they are not only raising money for St.Jude’s, but also for one of their own. As runners return from the St. Jude Memphis run, they...
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit holds back to school bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Tax reduced items for back-to-school shopping
CENTRAL Ill. (WMBD) — From Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, anybody can purchase school-related supplies for a cheaper price. “We’ve been planning this all week to come today,” said Amanda Karcher who was back to school shopping. The state sales tax on school supplies and other school-related...
Central Illinois Proud
What’s new at the State Fair this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs. Dino Don...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Saturday morning kitchen fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning. Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Arson investigation underway for Peoria house fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arson investigation is now underway after a home caught fire two times in two weeks. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to the area of W. Garden St. and S. Madison Park Terrace for smoke coming from the back of a home.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: Chillicothe’s Three Sisters Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Their names are Sadie, Lillian, and Goldie Cohen, but those living in Central Illinois may know them as the three sisters. Though they had no farming background, the sisters came to appreciate agriculture by owning 400 acres of land, and they wanted to share it with the community.
Central Illinois Proud
ICYMI: Watch Tragedy in the Mountains
(WMBD) — The need to help our neighbors in Kentucky is extreme. We here at WMBD and WYZZ, along with our parent company Nexstar, are launching an effort aimed at helping the people of Eastern Kentucky. “Tragedy in the Mountains” aired Friday, Aug 5 at 6 p.m. on WYZZ,...
