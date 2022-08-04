Buy Your Pet Fish From Sea Mystic

Read on wkfr.com
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen Walters
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Authorities Said He Ran Into The Woods After a Car Accident And He Has Never Been Seen AgainThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBattle Creek, MI
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Barbecue and X
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you’re a dog person or a cat person, the Kent County Animal Shelter has your new best friend. If you’re wanting to add a dog to you’re family, 4-year-old Barbecue is looking for a family to call his own. The...
You can pick your own sunflowers at this West Michigan farm
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A local family farm is inviting the community to come explore their sunflower fields. Bremer Produce in Hudsonville is free to enter and flowers are $1 per stem or $10 for a whole bouquet. The family says its a great way to get outside and make...
It’s Reptile Weekend at Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek
There is something appealing about reptiles. For some, it's the fact that they can have a pet without worrying about allergies as you would with a dog or cat. And for many kids, there's just something appealing about lizards and frogs, but also chameleons and geckos. You can also teach the kids to have a healthy respect for snakes, while they learn something about those snakes. And finally, it's more practical than having a shark.
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
WWMTCw
Smell of ribs, music fill the air at Kalamazoo Ribfest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The smell of ribs filled the air in Kalamazoo Friday for the first day of Ribfest. The two day festival made it's big return to Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Kalamazoo after two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC is...
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Buck Creek Preserve is an Urban Nature Park Ripe for Birdwatching, Deer Spotting & Wildflowers
Buck Creek Nature Preserve is for Nature Lovers who Don’t Want to Leave the City. Time of Year Accessible: Open year-round. Discover all the best birds, deer and other wildlife at Buck Creek Nature Preserve. People love this paved path through the woods right in the middle of Wyoming...
WWMTCw
Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Hancock’s chicken brings Nashville heat to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hancock is serving up authentic Nashville-style hot chicken recipes right here in West Michigan. Located in a renovated service station on the corner of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue, Hancock is locally known for its delicious chicken recipes, classic Southern side dishes and refreshing slushy alcoholic drinks.
Fox17
EGLE confirms blue-green algae presence in Allegan County lake
CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) relayed confirmation of blue-green algae in a Cheshire Township lake Friday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Health officials say EGLE collected samples from three areas on Swan Lake last week. All humans and...
Ultimate Toddler Activities Guide: 20+ Things to Do in West MI
Toddler Activities in West Michigan & Grand Rapids. You may think you know of the things to do with kids in Grand Rapids, but when your toddler is on the move and ready to play, it’s time to go!. To help you search for the “best toddler activities near...
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
Michigan 1929: Townsfolk Clubbed a Suspected Witch to Death
Less than 100 years ago in Southwest Michigan, a Kalamazoo resident was accused of being a witch and murdered by her neighbors. Before we get into the story of this senseless and brutal murder that took place in 1929, it's important to put this witch hunt in perspective. The very famous Salem Witch trials ended in 1692 according to the Library of Congress. The last known witch trial in America took place in 1878 in Massachusetts according to Historic Ipswich. The fact that a Kalamazoo family accused a neighbor of being a witch only to kill her over 200 years after the Salem Witch Trial is mind-boggling.
Lottery for special hunting permits in Ottawa County now open
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Hunters can apply to a special lottery through Aug. 31 for a chance to hunt on several exclusive public properties in Ottawa County. Ottawa County’s Parks and Recreation Department offers public hunting on more than 3,400 acres across a number of its properties, but five of the properties require a special permit only available via lottery.
Glei’s Orchard in Coldwater Has Sold. What’s Next?
It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Coldwater-area residents since Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses announced they were put into "receivership" in December 2021. The Glei family-owned business has been serving the Hillsdale-area for over 100 years and its Coldwater store has been open since 2014. After the recent sale, what's next for Glei's?
abc57.com
Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma
COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
Goose Island May Have Invented Bourbon Barrel Aged Beer But Biscotti?
Yes, this is the golden age of craft beer. Those of us in Kalamazoo take a particular interest with Bell's having become one of the biggest players in the craft beer arena, but Goose Island Beer Company has been around for a long while too, and they claim to have invented the bourbon-barrel-aged variant.
New Project for Safer Cycling in Downtown Kalamazoo Now Underway
If you're traveling through downtown Kalamazoo, don't be surprised if you see a new barrier for a stretch of bike lanes. A new pilot project for a two-way cycle track has just been erected in Kalamazoo, as shared by the Facebook page ModeShift Kalamazoo, a small community collective that focuses on making walking and biking a safe and easy transportation choice.
