Five-star 2024 forward Liam McNeeley schedules Indiana official visit

6-Banner Sunday: NIL and recruiting updates highlight another busy week for IU basketball
6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall's weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call.
A breakdown of IU football's cornerback depth through coach Brandon Shelby's eyes
The Indiana football program is nearly a full week into fall training camp, and although the Hoosiers are still three weeks away from their season-opener on Sept. 2, a clearer idea of the depth chart should begin to take shape in the coming days. One position where plenty of playing...
2024 OL Robby Martin enjoys visit to IU
Indiana recently hosted 2024 offensive lineman Robby Martin for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound standout from Huntington (WV) Huntington H.S. spoke to Peegs.com about the trip to Bloomington, and about his interest in the Hoosiers. Martin said he had a good time on his visit, and he especially liked...
IU soccer adds beer sales to home games, joining IU football, baseball and softball
Two more Indiana University Athletics programs will now offer beer at home games, joining a growing list of five IU athletics events selling liquor at their respective home venues. The Indiana men's and women's soccer programs have added beer as part of their concession options at Bill Armstrong Stadium for...
Prairie Cheerleaders State Champs
Congratulations to the Clinton Prairie Varsity cheer-leading squad. They won first place over the weekend at the Indiana State Fair cheer-leading competition. In the Large Varsity (with Music) division. They are the 2022 CHAMPS!!
Kyle Larson calls Indy crash with Ty Dillon ‘a big mistake’
BROOKLYN, Mich. — Kyle Larson said he’s embarrassed about the mistake he made last weekend and is thankful Ty Dillon wasn’t injured when Larson slammed into Dillon’s car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “Just made a big mistake,” Larson said Saturday of the incident with Dillon in...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Pharma company Eli Lilly expanding outside of Indiana over state's abortion law
Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is looking to expand its Indiana-based headquarters outside the state in response to Indiana's ban on most abortions. "As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state’s economy. Given this new law, we will be forced to plan for more employment growth outside our home state," the company said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital on Sunday.
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
LOOKING BACK: Jack’s looking back in history tour of Nashville concludes
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part four of an interview with Jackson Woods by Dick Reed in 1974. This interview first appeared in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, July 10, 1974. This is the final installment of this series. A surprising thing brought out by Jack Woods during...
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
I-465 construction projects, lane restrictions, begin this week and will last three years
Indianapolis native and former WBST staff announcer Dave Letterman once said Indiana has two seasons: Winter and Construction. For motorists commuting between Indianapolis and Anderson and Muncie, that joke becomes reality, starting soon. Access to Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard on the Indianapolis north side will be restricted beginning this...
ZOINKS! Look Who Was Spotted at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Who is the most famous dog of all time? An argument could certainly be made for a dog like Toto, Lassie, or maybe even Pluto. My vote, however, has to go to that crime-solving, ghost-chasing, munchie-loving Great Dane called Scooby-Doo. I would even say that the duo of Scooby and his best pal Shaggy is one of the most famous in film/TV history.
Court docs: Police arrest Indiana coach accused of selling weed to students
A Plainfield High School assistant football coach was arrested on drug dealing charges and is accused of selling marijuana to students, per court documents.
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
At least 5 injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – At least five people were injured in several overnight shootings across Indianapolis. Police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with injuries from a gunshot. He was awake and breathing, according to police. Officers say he […]
Golf and music venue opens downtown, revitalizing White River area
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Back 9 is officially open in Indianapolis, near Lucas Oil Stadium. The golf and music venue is a brand new, 58,500 square-foot facility that includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range, an outdoor music pavilion, restaurant and bar spaces, and more. Positioning itself as downtown’s “fourth stadium,” Back 9 provides a […]
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
Attempted robbery leaves 1 dead, leads to shootout between suspect, police
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning.
