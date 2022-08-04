ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Wagatha Christie: Rebekah Vardy says she has never leaked stories to the press

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ByHhK_0h5GI4jf00

Rebekah Vardy has insisted that she has never leaked stories to members of the press after losing a libel battle against Coleen Rooney .

Ms Vardy brought a libel case against Ms Rooney, after the latter accused her former friend of selling information from her Instagram account to The Sun .

A judge found the claim to be "substantially true."

“I’ve never leaked stories on anyone... yeah there are a few messages that read differently but if you looked at anyone’s messages out of context... they can be interpreted in completely different ways,” Ms Vardy said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Meghan McCain reveals Joy Behar’s comment that made her quit ‘The View’

Meghan McCain revealed that Joy Behar served as the ultimate catalyst to quit “The View.” The former morning show co-host explained on “The Commentary Magazine Podcast” Thursday that Behar’s response to her returning from maternity leave in January 2021 after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty, made her realize the job was not worth it. “I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,'” McCain, 37, recalled. “And I just … I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split

Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.They remain friends...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’

Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Rebekah Vardy
The Independent

Nicola Peltz thanks fans for support after she shared a picture of herself crying in bed

Fans have praised Nicola Peltz Beckham for her vulnerability after the actor opened up about “feeling hurt”.Taking to Instagram this weekend, the 27-year-old shared a photograph of herself crying while lying in bed.Peltz said growing up in a large family with seven siblings had made her “really tough”, and that her parents had “hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart”.“It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry,” Peltz wrote, adding that it was “okay” to be vulnerable.“We all have days where people make you feel...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Taron Egerton ‘felt very, very famous’ when Britney Spears posted about meeting him

Taron Egerton has said he felt “very, very famous” when Britney Spears posted about the pair’s recent meeting.Both stars attended a dinner party thrown by a mutual friend in London last month and Spears later shared videos on Instagram of the two hanging out.“I felt very, very, very famous for a second,” Egerton said on the latest episode of the Just For Variety podcast.He credited the singer’s “passionate” fans for their attention adding “I love Britney” and saying she was “very, very, very lovely”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I was scared of life’: Love Island star Jacques O’Neill says he received ‘death threats’ after quitting villa

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has said he was “scared of life” after quitting the villa due to mental health reasons.The 23-year-old rugby league player appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (4 August), saying “life was very different” after he returned home.“I was very scared. I was scared of life and what was to come next for me,” he told Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard.O’Neill added that after entering the holding villa (where exiting contestants are kept before flying home), he was able to access the internet and witness the level of abuse he was receiving from people...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

John Legend says it was Chrissy Teigen’s ‘really powerful, wise decision’ to share miscarriage news

John Legend has admitted he was initially “hesitant” about sharing the sad news that he and Chrissy Teigen had suffered a miscarriage.Earlier this week, Teigen announced that the couple – who married in 2013 – are expecting their third child.The news comes almost two years after they lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant in October 2020. At the time, Teigen said the parents were in “the kind of deep pain you only hear about and have never felt before”.Reflecting on the tragedy, Legend said it was Teigen’s idea to share their experience with the public.“It...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
The Independent

Fans say Kris Jenner ‘works harder than the devil’ after Kim’s breakup and Khloe’s baby news breaks at same time

Fans couldn’t help but notice what is most likely the work of famed momager Kris Jenner this week and laud her accordingly. On Friday, when the news of both Kim Kardashian’s split with Pete Davidson and the birth of Khloe Kardashian’s second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogacy broke at nearly the exact same time, the Twitter-sphere erupted with remarks about Kris Jenner and her ability to expertly manage the media coverage of her family.“Kim & Pete’s split AND Khloe & Tristan’s baby being born all announced in one day? The devil works hard, but honey Kris Jenner works...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’s husband shares details of her final moments

Dame Deborah James’ widower, Sebastien, has revealed details of the cancer campaigner and podcast host’s last moments before she died.James died in June aged 40, six years after being diagnosed with bowel cancer.During her final months, James was honoured with a damehood that was presented to her by the Duke of Cambridge at her family home. She also opened the Bowel Babe Fund to raise money for cancer research. Donations to the fund surpasssed £7m following her death.In a new interview with The Sun, her husband said James had passed away peacefully while holding his hand.Describing their final moments...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

781K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy