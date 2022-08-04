ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Adult social care body says society is 'collectively devaluing' the elderly and disabled

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2kK1_0h5GHlNK00

A body representing directors of adult social services in England is calling for an urgent injection of funding into social care, as society is "collectively devaluing" the elderly and disabled.

The Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass) has said that enormous waiting lists have been triggered by increased demand, people seeking help with more complex conditions, and a lack of social care staff.

"The most experienced, competent directors are saying that they can't see a way out for this winter unless the government helps," Adass chief executive Cathie Williams said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Mother vows to give son mouth-to-mouth if life support is removed

Archie Battersbee’s mother has said she is prepared to give her son mouth-to-mouth oxygen if his life support is removed. Hollie Dance, 46, made the pledge as Archie’s family escalated their battle to the High Court, appealing to judges to allow him to die in a hospice.The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, with a ligature around his on 7 April. His parents believe he had beem taking part in an online challenge. He has not regained consciousness since.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months have...
HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter

A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach”  of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Hospital warns moving boy to hospice may ‘hasten’ his death

The hospital in care of a brain damaged 12 year-old boy on life support has said moving him to hospice care would likely hasten the deterioration in his condition.The family of Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice, due to be heard on Thursday afternoon at the High Court. It comes after European Human Rights Court (EHRC) rejected a final plea from the family to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on...
HEALTH
BBC

Loneliness sufferers urge others to get 'life-saving' help

A woman who battled feelings of severe loneliness has described how she believes a free NHS mental wellbeing service helped save her life. Alli Osborne, from Poole in Dorset, contacted Steps 2 Wellbeing in an attempt to overcome anxiety and an increased sense of isolation. The service, which covers Dorset...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off

Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Family confirms final bid to let Archie Battersbee ‘die with dignity in hospice’

The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice “with dignity” rather than in a hospital.Doctors treating the schoolboy for the last four months declared Archie to be “brain-stem dead”, prompting a lengthy but ultimately failed legal battle by his family to continue his life support treatment in the hope the unconscious boy would recover.The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused an application from the boy’s parents on Wednesday to delay any changes to his treatment, which is due to be withdrawn from 11am on Thursday.The family confirmed...
HEALTH
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
BBC

NHS to close Tavistock child gender identity clinic

The NHS is to close the UK's only dedicated gender identity clinic for children and young people. Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has been told to shut the clinic by spring after it was criticised in an independent review. Instead, new regional centres will be set up to "ensure...
HEALTH
pethelpful.com

Cat's Attitude After Escaping Owner on the Airplane Is Just Priceless

How come whenever we go on a flight we're not blessed with adorable animals? We've seen plenty of videos of pets living their best lives up in the skies. Getting attention from other passengers and more treats than normal. Although, just like kids, they all aren't on their best behavior. That's alright though, we'll still take a bad pet on a plane any time we fly!
PETS
The Independent

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:– April 7 2022Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.– April 26Barts Health NHS Trust, responsible for Archie’s care at the Royal London Hospital, begins High Court proceedings seeking to undertake a test of the brain stem – which is responsible for keeping people alive – and to withdraw mechanical...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Electricity theft at record levels amid cost-of-living crisis

People stole electricity on a record number of occasions across England and Wales last year, figures show.Electricity theft – which can be carried out by tampering with a line or bypassing a meter – has the potential to cause serious injury and is punishable by up to five years in prison.Though already an increasing problem, the National Energy Action (NEA) campaign group said it is “horrifying” that more people could be turning to the illegal practice to keep their lights on amid a growing energy crisis.Home Office figures show police forces across England and Wales received 3,600 reports of “dishonest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nypressnews.com

CARE FOR THE ELDERLY

A previously adequate system was destroyed and nothing has been put in its place. I dread to think what is happening for clients who are isolated and unmonitored, and who are not able to access food and basic hygiene. It has been extremely difficult to find out the results of...
HEALTH
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Well-wishers light candles outside hospital as boy dies after life support withdrawn

Well-wishers have laid flowers and lit candles outside the hospital where Archie Battersbee died after his life support was switched off.Tributes poured in for the 12-year-old boy as family, friends and passers-by paid their respects following his death at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel on Saturday.Images show candles flickering in the shape of the letter “A” and others forming a love heart around a card with Archie’s name left at a statue in front of the hospital.Archie’s mother Hollie Dance described him as “such a beautiful little boy” as she announced he had died at 12.15pm surrounded by...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

NY Times guest essay argues miscarriages and abortions have 'more in common' than people think

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a guest essay that argued an abortion and a miscarriage should be considered similar in light of growing abortion restrictions. The piece, penned by law professors Greer Donley and Jill Wieber Lens, focused on discussing what the impact of ending Roe v. Wade could have on miscarriages. While several states have enacted or proposed abortion bans in response to Roe’s end, Donley and Wieber suggested that these laws could affect all pregnancy care.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

781K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy