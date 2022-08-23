Read full article on original website
21 tips and tools to make your economy class seat more comfortable, according to travel experts
Economy class seats aren't always the most comfortable. But, that doesn't mean you have to accept them for face value. Use these tools and tips to make for a more comfortable economy flying experience.
People
Amazon Has a Hidden Page Packed with Furniture Deals as Steep as 73% Off
Furniture updates can make a massive impact on your home and how much you enjoy spending time there. But, refreshing your furnishings is also a notoriously spendy process, and many people often put it off because it's hard to find great pieces on a budget. Well, Amazon is making it...
Can I Buy Amazon’s Always Home Cam, the Flying Indoor Security Camera?
Fixed cameras and sensors can only go so far in minding your property. In fact, they can’t go anywhere at all, being screwed into the wall. That’s where the flying Ring Always Home Cam from Amazon Prime comes in. But in order to get one, you have to have something unusual from a retailer that will generally sell just about anything to anybody: an invitation.
People
Shoppers Call These Amazon Best-Sellers the 'Goldilocks' of Pillows — and They're Nearly 50% Off
Getting a restful night's sleep is not only refreshing, but it's also important for overall well-being. And there's a lot that goes into creating the perfect atmosphere for some shut-eye, from finding the right mattress to tracking down the coziest blankets. Amazon shoppers are raving about how much they love the Beckham Hotel Collection pillow set — and it's now on sale for a whopping 46 percent off.
Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer
Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
CNBC
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'
When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
People love this Costco patio chair so much they're putting it in their living rooms
Why wait to use it outside?
People
Amazon Shoppers Say This On-Sale Patio Set Is Better Than Their Cushioned and More Expensive Furniture
It's easy to assume that outdoor furniture will never be as good as your indoor accent chairs or sofa, but Amazon shoppers have found another option that proves chilling outside can be just as comfortable. The most recent find worth adding to your cart is the Keter Wicker Patio Set, which shows that looks — or materials, actually — can be deceiving.
domino
IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat
They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA・
This Is the $4 IKEA Item Kourtney Kardashian and I Both Swear By, and It’s Always on My Bar Cart
Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. I don’t have much in common with the Kardashians, but that hasn’t stopped me from watching their shows over the years. I wouldn’t say I’m a fan that lives for the weekly episodes, but every once in a while, I’ll binge a season once it’s available. Whatever you think about the sisters and their rise to fame and becoming bona fide business moguls, the one thing I will say is that they have pretty good taste in interiors — or, at least, their A-list designers, from Martyn Lawrence Bullard to Clements Design, do.
Rogan grills Zuckerberg on how Facebook moderates controversial content
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke to Joe Rogan about how dealing with controversial content on Facebook has “trade-offs all the way down.”
Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart
Don’t miss out on Walmart’s affordable, surprisingly stylish assortment of occasion-wear.
I’m an interiors expert and I’ve rated everything that’s new in IKEA this season, what to get and what to skip
INTERIOR expert and IKEA hater Arvin Olano had a look at what’s new in store this season, and was pleasantly surprised. Posting to YouTube Arvin shared his thoughts on a number of new IKEA items, including what’s a good deal and what you should skip. Entering the store...
This Is The Best Camping Sleeping Pad (And It's On Sale)
Grab the buyer-beloved Exped MegaMat 10 for 25% off and get the best sleep you've ever had in a tent (or maybe even at home).
The $20 IKEA LACK Shelf Might Actually Be a Better Small Space Storage Solution for Your Closet than Your Home Office
Getting creative with your clothing storage solutions can be tricky when you’re short on square footage or live in an older home that just doesn’t have modern closets. Luckily, IKEA offers products for just about any setup. There’s one somewhat surprising item though that you might want to consider for your closet in addition to your home office or living room, and that’s the humble LACK shelf. Take one look at this makeshift closet by Bryce, whose house tour was featured recently on Apartment Therapy, and you’ll see that the LACK is the perfect spot to stash shoes and other accessories when you don’t have a proper place to store your clothes.
Motion to Dismiss 'Partner Track,' Your Honor
The Netflix legal drama, starring Arden Cho and based on the novel by Helen Wan, is disappointing, especially when it shows shades of what could have been.
Sky’s Content Pact With HBO “Will Continue One Way Or The Other” — Edinburgh TV Festival
British pay-TV network Sky expects to continue its relationship with HBO “one way or the other,” as Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ in Europe next year gather pace. Sky has had HBO content output deals in place since 2014, but its ability to re-up in 2025 has been the subject of much speculation as HBO Max rolled out. The pair also entered into a co-production pact in 2019 and have made shows such as the critical hit Chernobyl and comedy Landscapers. Warner Bros. Discovery has stopped the Max roll out ahead of plans to create a merged product and...
SpaceX and T-Mobile want to eliminate 'dead zones' using satellites
SpaceX and T-Mobile want to beam cell service to "most places in the US," including some of the most remote areas of the country that traditionally have not been touched by wireless connectivity.
Cast-iron skillets can be a nightmare to clean: Here’s how to do it properly
Other than the menacing mandolin slicer, almost no other kitchen staple comes with as many rules and regulations as does a cast-iron pan. With the help of two seasoned cast iron experts, we found out all the products you need to properly clean it.
How to Tell Real Leather vs. Fake Leather
Minneapolis upholsterer Nate Van Hofwegen orders more fake leather than real leather for his projects. Fake is cheaper, he says, and less fussy to work with. Plus, he says, fake fares better when moisture is a factor, as with boats and motorcycle seats. And yet, real leather has always been in demand because it means quality.
