Danielle Blundell is AT's Home Director and covers decorating and design. She loves homes, heels, the history of art, and hockey—but not necessarily always in that order. I don’t have much in common with the Kardashians, but that hasn’t stopped me from watching their shows over the years. I wouldn’t say I’m a fan that lives for the weekly episodes, but every once in a while, I’ll binge a season once it’s available. Whatever you think about the sisters and their rise to fame and becoming bona fide business moguls, the one thing I will say is that they have pretty good taste in interiors — or, at least, their A-list designers, from Martyn Lawrence Bullard to Clements Design, do.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO