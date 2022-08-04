Who Is Andrea Iervolino, the Producer Spotted With Selena Gomez?

Read on www.popsugar.com
Related
Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos
Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Show Travis Scott Some Major Love at His London Concert
There's no doubt that Travis Scott's biggest fans are Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. The rapper's partner and their 4-year-old daughter were both on hand for his sold-out concert at London's O2 Arena on Saturday night. This marked his first solo concert since the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in 2021, and it was evident that Scott's family were there to surround him with their love and support.
Selena Gomez Wants to Act in a David O. Russell Movie Just Like Taylor Swift
Why is Selena Gomez eager to work with director, David O. Russell? The 'Only Murders in the Building' star weighs in.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez goes out for dinner in Los Angeles
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and Mario Lopez are great friends! The pair were recently captured walking out of Catch Steak LA, a contemporary steakhouse restaurant. For the outing, the tv host kept his look casual and rocked a pair of pants, a velvel t-shirt, and black...
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Michelle Pfeiffer reacts to Britney Spears calling her 'a freaking God' as Catwoman
When Britney Spears sang about cracking a whip in her 2008 single "Circus," she might have been thinking of Batman Returns star Michelle Pfeiffer doing just that as Catwoman. In a passionate Instagram post on Tuesday evening, the pop superstar praised Pfeiffer's take on the DC Comics villainess in Tim Burton's 1992 superhero epic as "charming" and "sexy," calling her an "alluring woman" who captured her attention in "probably the hottest scene I've ever seen in my life."
Jane Seymour’s Kids Are Her World! See Photos of the Bond Girl With Her 4 Children
Balancing a Hollywood career and motherhood isn’t easy, but somehow, Jane Seymour makes it look effortless! The Live and Let Die actress is a doting mom of four kids: Katherine Flynn, Sean Flynn, John Stacy Keach and Kristopher Steven Keach. She absolutely loves spending time with her children and documenting their hangouts with sweet family photos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
ohmymag.co.uk
'She was mortified': Kate Middleton's reaction to a prank played by her coworkers
Kate Middleton has always presented herself in an elegant and composed manner. Although not from a royal background, the now Duchess has adapted herself perfectly to royal life. Being the second outsider to be wedded into the direct lineage of the Royal Family, Kate has moulded herself perfectly into the role of an ideal Royal Family member. But was she always like this? This surprising incident will give a glimpse of her life before royalty...
Salma Hayek Reveals What It’s Like Taking ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise to Dinner in Wild Post
Salma Hayek discovered it isn’t easy to have a quiet night out on the town with Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise. Cruise didn’t mind going stag when he joined Salma Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault for dinner over the weekend. The pair, on the other hand, may have been taken aback by how much of a spectacle Cruise made just being there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body Language Expert Points Out How Prince Harry Changed the Day He Married Meghan Markle and Made Her No. 1
A body language expert picked up on signs Prince Harry displayed during his wedding that she says showed "his fun role evaporated" and Meghan became No. 1 in his life.
James Franco Receives Backlash After Being Cast as Fidel Castro in New Film
"How come non Latino actors get to play Latino roles and Latino actors can ONLY PLAY Latinos?!" actor Kirk Acevedo tweeted.
Harper's Bazaar
Ben Affleck Reunites with Ex Jennifer Garner After His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck is back in America following his romantic European honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez—and the first thing he did upon returning was reunite with his ex-wife and son. The Deep Water star was spotted enjoying a pool day in Los Angeles with Jennifer Garner and 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck this weekend.
Doting 'Cat Dad' Melts Hearts As He Comforts Crying Golden Retriever Puppy
While cats and dogs have different body languages "most cohabitations are peaceful," according to an August 2020 study published in the PLOS One journal.
PETS・
pethelpful.com
New Kitten Mom Documents First Night With Babies And It's The Cutest Thing
Bringing home a new pet is such a roller coaster ride: there's joy, stress, worry, relief, and so many unexpected moments throughout the process. The first night can be especially daunting, too, but keeping your new bestie comfortable during the adjustment is the most important thing. Now imagine taking this on, times 2!
PETS・
Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max has set Aug. 18 as the premiere date for Season 4 of its cooking show, Selena + Chef. The unscripted series stars actress and singer Selena Gomez. Appearing alongside her this season will be celebrity cooks Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.
Kendall Jenner Adds a Tiny Cowboy Tattoo to Her Collection
Kendall Jenner's tiny-tattoo collection just grew a little bigger. The model and entrepreneur went to Kate McDuffie for her new ink, and this latest addition matches the vibe of the rest of her body art perfectly. Jenner's new tattoo of a cowboy boot was placed discreetly on the inside of...
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"
Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
64K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0