Motorcyclist dies after striking tree in Billings
Police said in a tweet that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
Airport Road reopens after BPD Crash Team completes investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St. A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said. The Billings Police Department reports there...
Person injured in shooting involving numerous suspects on Broadwater Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A person was injured in a shooting on Broadwater Ave. Friday night. Around 9:30 pm, the victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was struck when one fired a handgun, Billings police report. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Billings, Overland Ave Closed for Investigation
Billings Police are on the scene of another fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred just after noon today (Friday 8/5). According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, a man lost control of his motorcycle and "collided with a tree" near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peach Tree Road. According...
Billings Casino Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Searching for Suspect
A casino in midtown Billings was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning (8/8), according to a report on social media from the Billings Police Department. In the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sargeant Schwartz said a male suspect robbed the Gold Dust Casino at gunpoint around 1:22 am Monday at 1310 15th Street West.
Shooting on Broadwater Ave in Billings, One Person Sent to Hospital
One person was sent to a Billings hospital late Friday (8/5) after a shooting near the Shrine Auditorium. According to a report posted on social media, Billings Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Broadwater Avenue around 9:30 pm last night (Friday) for a "shooting with injury." In the...
Traffic Alert: Monday – City of Billings closing lanes on 24th St.
The City of Billings Public Works wants drivers in Billings to know about lane closures on part of 24th Street starting Monday. Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th, expect some delays on 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive. Chick-fil-A Water service tie-in work is requiring lane closures impacting southbound traffic at 24th St. and Rosebud Drive.
Man Intentionally Struck by Car in Billings, Life-Threatening Injuries
A man suffered serious injuries early this morning (Thursday 8/4) when Billings Police say a vehicle deliberately hit him. According to the post on Twitter @BillingsPD, officers responded at 1:34 am this morning to a Vehicular Assault that had occurred in the 1500 block of Central Avenue. Billings Police Sargeant...
Bear break-ins continue in Red Lodge
The infamous bear burglar in Red Lodge has struck again this time breaking into the vehicle of Gary and Peggy Toombs.
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Bear spends night in Red Lodge couple's car
After eight straight hours in a car, any of us may get a little cranky. So it was no surprise that the bear was more than eager to get out of Mike and Maria Pilati's vehicle.
Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino
According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
Solid Waste picks up 100,000 pounds of debris in one day after storm
The City of Billings Solid Waste Division will continue its Saturday service for at least another two weeks after picking up 100,000 pounds of debris last Saturday after a large storm on July 24.
Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims
Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5
I'm sure we're not the only state with residents who like to say, "If you don't like the weather, just wait 5 minutes and it'll change", but you've got to admit that weather in the Treasure State can certainly be fickle. A great example is expected to happen this weekend when the daytime high will be significantly cooler than what we've been experiencing all week.
25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings
Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31). According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
Coroner releases name of Billings man killed in I-90 pileup
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Friday released the name of a Billings man killed in a multi-vehicle pileup crash on Interstate 90.
