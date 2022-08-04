I'm sure we're not the only state with residents who like to say, "If you don't like the weather, just wait 5 minutes and it'll change", but you've got to admit that weather in the Treasure State can certainly be fickle. A great example is expected to happen this weekend when the daytime high will be significantly cooler than what we've been experiencing all week.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO