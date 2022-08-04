ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree on Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of Overland Ave. in Billings was closed after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Friday. Billings police reported Overland Ave. was closed from Peach Tree Rd. to Creekside Rd. at the time. They were reopened just before 6:00 pm. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and...
BILLINGS, MT
Traffic Alert: Monday – City of Billings closing lanes on 24th St.

The City of Billings Public Works wants drivers in Billings to know about lane closures on part of 24th Street starting Monday. Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th, expect some delays on 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive. Chick-fil-A Water service tie-in work is requiring lane closures impacting southbound traffic at 24th St. and Rosebud Drive.
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino

According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Police Investigating Weekend Robbery of 2 Victims on the Rims

Two individuals were robbed early Saturday morning (7/30) along the Rims, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. In the post on Twitter, BPD Sergeant Peterson said officers responded to a robbery Saturday at 5:40 am on the Rims, where two individuals said they were approached by a suspect who "asked for a cigarette before producing a handgun."
Cat Country 102.9

High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5

I'm sure we're not the only state with residents who like to say, "If you don't like the weather, just wait 5 minutes and it'll change", but you've got to admit that weather in the Treasure State can certainly be fickle. A great example is expected to happen this weekend when the daytime high will be significantly cooler than what we've been experiencing all week.
Cat Country 102.9

25-Year Old Man Shot by Woman at Motel 6 in Billings

Billings Police are investigating a shooting at a motel just off Interstate 90 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital (7/31). According to the social media post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, BPD Sgt. Beck said officers responded to the Motel 6 on Midland Road at approximately 8:15 pm on Sunday night for a reported shooting.
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

