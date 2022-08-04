No indication of illegal absentee ballot requests

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission couldn't decide if they wanted to undo a 2016 ruling that allows clerks to fix mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. The commission was deadlocked on the vote 3 to 3 on Wednesday. Commissioners have been pressured to change that guidance by Republicans. The Legislature's joint rules committee voted last month to end an emergency rule from the commission that allowed ballot curing during the 2020 and 2022 election cycle, but the committee couldn't get rid of the full guidance without a vote by the elections commission.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO