Wisconsin State

No indication of illegal absentee ballot requests

By Logan Reigstad
fox47.com
 2 days ago
Greater Milwaukee Today

3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general

WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Trump campaigns for Michels in Waukesha days ahead of primary election

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Days before Wisconsinites head to the polls in the state’s primary election, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha for Tim Michels, a fellow businessman and one of the Republicans hoping to become Wisconsin’s next governor. Trump took to the podium just before 8:40...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more

MILWAUKEE - For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the primary election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there may be lingering questions. Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission Deadlocks on Rescinding Guidance on Curing Absentee Ballot Envelopes

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission couldn't decide if they wanted to undo a 2016 ruling that allows clerks to fix mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. The commission was deadlocked on the vote 3 to 3 on Wednesday. Commissioners have been pressured to change that guidance by Republicans. The Legislature's joint rules committee voted last month to end an emergency rule from the commission that allowed ballot curing during the 2020 and 2022 election cycle, but the committee couldn't get rid of the full guidance without a vote by the elections commission.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

3 Republicans in primary for Secretary of State

WISCONSIN — Three Republicans, Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, are running in the primary election race for secretary of state. The current incumbent is Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Candidate Justin Schmidtka did not...
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association

I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties

Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Daily Telegram

COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin

SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
WISCONSIN STATE

