No indication of illegal absentee ballot requests

Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary race for Wisconsin attorney general
WISCONSIN — Republicans Eric Toney, Karen Mueller and Adam Jarchow are vying in the primary election for attorney general. The winner will face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the November general election. The Freeman asked candidates a series of questions before Tuesday’s primary. Mueller did not respond to our...
fox47.com
Trump campaigns for Michels in Waukesha days ahead of primary election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Days before Wisconsinites head to the polls in the state’s primary election, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha for Tim Michels, a fellow businessman and one of the Republicans hoping to become Wisconsin’s next governor. Trump took to the podium just before 8:40...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission will assist with investigation of fraudulent absentee ballot requests
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has voted to assist authorities as they investigate a Racine County man who admitted he committed voter fraud in order to prove a point. But the commission won't formally recommend charges in the case at the moment, saying it's not within their legal authority to take that step.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Where to vote, what's on ballot, more
MILWAUKEE - For those who have chosen to cast their ballots on the day of the primary election in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 9, there may be lingering questions. Most, if not all questions can be answered by visiting the MyVoteWisconsin website. But some basic information you may require includes:
Gov. Evers grants 49 more pardons, total pardons granted now 603
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Friday he has granted another 49 pardons, bringing his total number to 603 pardons.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Election Officials Decide Not to Recommend Charges Against Man Who Committed Voter Fraud
(AP) Wisconsin election officials have decided not to recommend prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on a state website to obtain Vos’ absentee ballot. Harry Wait told Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling last week that he ordered 10 absentee ballots for other...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Sends Out Postcards to Voters Regarding Absentee Ballots Sent to Other Addresses
(Bob Hague, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission is sending postcards to 39-hundred voters whose absentee ballots for Tuesday's primary are being sent to an address other than the one on file. (Bob Hague) Commissioners voted last week to send the postcards after activists requested absentee ballots for assembly speaker Robin...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission Deadlocks on Rescinding Guidance on Curing Absentee Ballot Envelopes
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The Wisconsin Elections Commission couldn't decide if they wanted to undo a 2016 ruling that allows clerks to fix mistakes on absentee ballot envelopes. The commission was deadlocked on the vote 3 to 3 on Wednesday. Commissioners have been pressured to change that guidance by Republicans. The Legislature's joint rules committee voted last month to end an emergency rule from the commission that allowed ballot curing during the 2020 and 2022 election cycle, but the committee couldn't get rid of the full guidance without a vote by the elections commission.
Greater Milwaukee Today
3 Republicans in primary for Secretary of State
WISCONSIN — Three Republicans, Amy Lynn Loudenbeck, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, are running in the primary election race for secretary of state. The current incumbent is Democrat Doug La Follette, who seeks re-election. The Freeman asked the candidates questions ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Candidate Justin Schmidtka did not...
drydenwire.com
Representative Gae Magnafici Statement On Receiving The Outstanding Legislator Award By Wisconsin Counties Association
I am grateful and proud to receive the Outstanding Legislator Award from the Wisconsin Counties Association. The WCA is an organization that works tirelessly to promote county government and protect our state’s tradition of local governance. This award is given biennially to legislators who demonstrate “leadership and commitment” to these principles in the state legislature and their districts, and I am humbled and proud to be recognized for my efforts and achievements this past session.
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Wisconsin
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wortfm.org
Lawsuit Against Wisconsin’s 19th-Century Abortion Ban Moves Forward
A lawsuit against Wisconsin’s abortion ban was filed by Attorney General Josh Kaul more than a month ago – four days after the overturning of Roe v. Wade – is moving forward. It’s been assigned to Judge Diane Schlipper, who assumed office on Monday after being elected...
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
WBAY Green Bay
Michels goes negative in Wisconsin governor’s race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Days after saying that running negative ads is “just bad policy” and politicians who do that are “losing,” the Wisconsin Republican candidate for governor backed by Donald Trump has launched his first attack ad against his primary opponent. Trump-backed Tim Michels also...
wearegreenbay.com
Three counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,576,963 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,238 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,576,963 1,575,065 (+1,879) Received one dose of vaccine3,770,560 (64.6%) 3,770,199...
wpr.org
Wisconsin’s naturopathic doctors prepare for expanded duties
Wisconsin is in the early stages of integrating naturopathic medicine into its health care safety net. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill earlier this year allowing naturopathic doctors to get licensed, joining 22 other U.S. states. Naturopathic medicine emphasizes preventive and natural techniques including therapies involving herbs, massage, acupuncture and more.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
WBAY Green Bay
Michels reverses, tells crowd he will support Trump in 2024
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re a week away from the state’s partisan primary and the race for governor on the Republican side of the ballot focused on Northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night. That’s where two of the candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, held rallies. In a speech...
Oshkosh Defense sent a big contract to the non-union South. Will it keep future jobs in Wisconsin?
The news in early 2021 that Oshkosh Corp.’s defense subsidiary had secured a multi-billion dollar federal contract to build up to 165,000 postal trucks elicited a mix of pride and relief among Oshkosh, Wisconsin residents. Since the end of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Pentagon has ordered...
Daily Telegram
COVID-19 infections up across Wisconsin
SUPERIOR — The number of new COVID-19 infections has been on the rise statewide over the last two weeks, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday, Aug. 3. Since the start of the pandemic, more than 40,000 infections have been reported in Northwestern Wisconsin, DHS reported. The seven-day...
