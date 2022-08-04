"Wedding Season" Star Pallavi Sharda Details How She Choreographed That Incredible Dance Scene

Read on www.popsugar.com
Ryan Phillippe Is "So Proud" of Son Deacon's Acting Debut in "Never Have I Ever" Season 3
Deacon Phillippe is ready for the spotlight! The 18-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is making his acting debut in season three of "Never Have I Ever," which hits Netflix on Aug. 12. In the series, Deacon plays a new character named Parker, who is a member of a rival debate team from a private school, and Ryan couldn't be any prouder of his son.
Jessie J Plucked a Fan From a Concert to Do Her Makeup
Jessie J just made one superfan's dream come true. During a concert on July 26 in London, the "I Want Love" singer spotted a cardboard sign that read, "Make my life . . . let me glam you," held up in the front row by 22-year-old makeup artist Lucy Stephenson-Gill. Upon seeing the poster, which featured photographic evidence of Stephenson-Gill's talent, Jessie paused her show to have a conversation with the fellow Brit and ultimately offer to grant her wish the following night. If that doesn't motivate you to shoot your shot, we're not quite sure what will.
Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma Hope "Wedding Season" Inspires South Asians to "Be Brave"
The fake-relationship trope is getting a refresh in Pallavi Sharda and Suraj Sharma's new Netflix rom-com. Feeling pressured by their parents to find spouses, "Wedding Season" finds Asha (Sharda) and Ravi (Sharma) resorting to a faux romance in order to survive a summer of weddings, which they've been forced to attend by their families. But, of course, it doesn't take long for Asha and Ravi to develop real feelings for each other. Now, they must learn to balance their relationship, respective careers, and parents' expectations, all while keeping their South Asian culture front of mind.
"Sweet Life: LA" Star Jerrold Smith II Talks Working With Issa Rae: "She's Literally Amazing"
"Sweet Life: Los Angeles" is back for season two, and our favorite LA besties have a whole lot more in store for us. The unscripted Issa Rae-produced series — centered on an ambitious group of Black 20-somethings living in South LA — returns for another summer premiere on Aug. 4, but much has changed for the crew since they made their TV debuts last year.
Who Is Andrea Iervolino, the Producer Spotted With Selena Gomez?
Selena Gomez is "30, nerdy and worthy" — at least according to her Instagram — and she's also currently living it up in Italy. On Aug. 3, photos published by the Daily Mail showed the "Only Murders in the Building" star enjoying the sunshine on a yacht in Positano, Italy, alongside Andrea Iervolino, an Italian film producer who she worked with on the 2016 movie "In Dubious Battle." She's also shared a few videos over the course of her Italian vacation, posting a body positive clip of herself on TikTok on Aug. 3.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Father pushes bride out of carriage on the way to wedding ceremony, she sprains ankle and hobbles down aisle
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Angela’s wedding was one of the most ridiculous affairs I’ve ever been a part of in my life.
Bride gushes about ‘sexy’ wedding dress which has ‘everybody looking’ – but then people realize what’s actually going on
ALL eyes are on the bride on her wedding day, what is supposed to be the most special day of her life. While the white color of a wedding dress was originally supposed to signify purity, you can now model any cut no matter how sexy - assuming it is your wedding.
TMZ.com
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
'Swinger' Mom Banned From Daughter's Wedding Blasted as Fiancé Calls Cops
After being uninvited from the wedding due to her swinging history, the fiancée's mom began showing up at her daughter's house and calling non-stop.
Bridesmaid Backed for Refusing to Change Her Dress at Brother's Wedding
A sister is still dealing with the backlash from her brother's wedding a month ago, after the bride's aunt make unpleasant remarks about her online.
People
Married at First Sight Recap: Greg and Deonna Okotie Weigh in on Couples' 'Chemistry' amid Weddings
Greg and Deonna Okotie met and wed on Married at First Sight's 9th season, which took place in Charlotte, N.C. and aired in 2019. On Wednesday, season 15 of Married at First Sight premiered on Lifetime, following five San Diego-based couples as the reality of their newly-wed lives together sets in. Here, the Okoties give PEOPLE their recap of Wednesday night's episode.
WATCH: Bear Crashes Wedding While Guests Don’t Even Move From Their Tables
In an amazing video from Instagram, a bear crashed someone’s wedding, and the guests didn’t bat an eyelash. The video, courtesy of Instagram user @angiedisa, features a black bear knocking over a centerpiece on one table, then making a quick exit. He walks past another table of guests, who don’t leave their seats the entire time. One man keeps on eating as the animal lumbers past him. Talk about a wild party.
Woman Telling Bride 'I Told You So' After Nephew Wrecks Wedding Sparks Fury
She had warned her not to invite the young child, who "literally started screaming" during the vows.
Martha Stewart Celebrates Turning 81 With a Selfie After a "Bit Too Much" Chardonnay
Martha Stewart is 81 and ready for fun. The lifestyle guru — who, over the years, has had her own television shows, magazine, and houseware line, among other things — celebrated turning 81 on Aug. 3 in a way likely all too familiar to other birthday revelers. Posting...
Sister tried to stop sister's wedding
**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. I'm nearly five years older than my sister, and my poor sister had been held up to me as an example for many years. So when I received my invite to her wedding, I drove over 3000 miles to try and stop her wedding.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Expecting Another Baby
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another child together. Teigen announced the big news on Aug. 3 via Instagram with a photo of her baby bump. "[T]he last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote in the caption. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
ETOnline.com
Tom Mann Says He's 'Still in Shock' Weeks After Fiancée Dani Hampson Dies on Their Wedding Day
Tom Mann is remaining open about his grief story following the death of his fiancée, Danielle "Dani" Hampson. The X-Factor star shared an update with fans on Thursday, writing on Instagram that he is still processing Hampson's death after she died at age 34 on what would have been the couple’s wedding day.
Jessica Alba's Daughter Honor Is All Grown Up: "I Can't Believe She's So Tall"
Jessica Alba might have to stand on her tippy toes next time she snaps a selfie with her oldest daughter, Honor Marie Warren. On Aug. 3, just two months after her daughter's 14th birthday, Alba shared a photo of herself next to Warren, who is already taller than her mama. "Just me & my (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," Alba captioned the photo of Warren giving her a hug in a parking lot by the beach.
