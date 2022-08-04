BlackLine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ BlackLine, Inc. (BL) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Hills, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $128.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, BlackLine expects its per-share earnings to range from 8 cents to 10 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $133 million to $135 million for the fiscal third quarter.

BlackLine expects full-year earnings in the range of 25 cents to 27 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $524 million to $528 million.

BlackLine shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $67.62, a decline of 41% in the last 12 months.

