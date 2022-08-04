Turquoise Hill: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) on Thursday reported profit of $82.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 41 cents.

The metal and coal mining company posted revenue of $402 million in the period.

