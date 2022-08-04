ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘She never left him’: Parents say 15-year-old babysitter helped save their 4-year-old son’s life after fighting off dog during brutal attack

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.click2houston.com

Comments / 10

Lisa Bustamante
2d ago

praying for a quick recovery for that poor baby.and praise for the babysitter for staying with him .if not for her that baby probably wouldn't be alive.

Reply
8
Thomas Evans
2d ago

Glad to hear the boy is being propearly looked after and grateful for the babysitter doing her best . Do I need to ask what kind of dog it is? This needs to stop. These people breed and train their dogs to attack but theirs no way to control them once instilling them with that fearlessness. Dogs must bow down from the beginning or you will create a monster that kills the weak. if we trained uncontrollable people like this they would be imprisoned.

Reply
4
ladybug3660
2d ago

so very glad the little 1 will be OK, that was a brave babysitter!! I expect the dog will be put down.

Reply
9
Related
Daily Mail

Toddler is killed after out-of-control cement truck crashed off Houston overpass and landed on his family's car: Youngster's twin sister who was sitting next to him survived

A Texas family was left devastated after a cement truck driver lost control and fell off a Houston overpass, landing on the family's car below and taking the life of a 22-month-old boy. Harris County Sheriff's Department deputies say the cash occurred at around 2.30pm Friday when a 36-year-old woman...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Conroe community shows support for 3-year-old who drowned, her family

CONROE, TX - A Conroe family is turning tragedy into an opportunity to save lives after losing their 3-year-old, Camilla Cannon, who drowned in a pool in mid-July. PREVIOUS: Parents of 3-year-old drowning victim hold benefit Saturday in Conroe to celebrate her life. Camilla's parents held a day of celebration...
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Babysitter#Icu
News Channel 25

Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child

HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say

HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar

HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime. Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home. You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy