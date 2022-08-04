‘She never left him’: Parents say 15-year-old babysitter helped save their 4-year-old son’s life after fighting off dog during brutal attack

Read on www.click2houston.com
Lisa Bustamante
2d ago
praying for a quick recovery for that poor baby.and praise for the babysitter for staying with him .if not for her that baby probably wouldn't be alive.
Thomas Evans
2d ago
Glad to hear the boy is being propearly looked after and grateful for the babysitter doing her best . Do I need to ask what kind of dog it is? This needs to stop. These people breed and train their dogs to attack but theirs no way to control them once instilling them with that fearlessness. Dogs must bow down from the beginning or you will create a monster that kills the weak. if we trained uncontrollable people like this they would be imprisoned.
ladybug3660
2d ago
so very glad the little 1 will be OK, that was a brave babysitter!! I expect the dog will be put down.
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
Toddler is killed after out-of-control cement truck crashed off Houston overpass and landed on his family's car: Youngster's twin sister who was sitting next to him survived
A Texas family was left devastated after a cement truck driver lost control and fell off a Houston overpass, landing on the family's car below and taking the life of a 22-month-old boy. Harris County Sheriff's Department deputies say the cash occurred at around 2.30pm Friday when a 36-year-old woman...
fox26houston.com
Conroe community shows support for 3-year-old who drowned, her family
CONROE, TX - A Conroe family is turning tragedy into an opportunity to save lives after losing their 3-year-old, Camilla Cannon, who drowned in a pool in mid-July. PREVIOUS: Parents of 3-year-old drowning victim hold benefit Saturday in Conroe to celebrate her life. Camilla's parents held a day of celebration...
Family of man killed on I-45 by tire thrown from a big rig calls for justice at Saturday vigil
SPRING, Texas — The family of the man killed in a horrific accident on the North Freeway this week held a vigil Saturday at the location where the father of five died. Lee Simmons, Jr., 32, was killed Thursday night when a tire flew off a big rig on I-45 near the Louetta exit.
Man in critical condition after being shot while picking up money from employer's home, HCSO says
A witness at the scene told HCSO that the 30-year-old victim was waiting outside for his boss before the shooting happened.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in front of boss’ home while picking up money in east Harris Co., HCSO says; 2 masked suspects wanted
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man was reportedly shot multiple times in east Harris County while picking up money from his boss Saturday evening. According to deputies, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Victoria Street near Frankie just before 7 p.m. Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff’s...
News Channel 25
Houston father charged in death of 1-month-old child
HOUSTON — Police made an arrest Tuesday afternoon against a Houston man for the death of an infant at a motel on Katy Freeway. Police arrested the father, 33-year-old Jamal Edward Robertson, for the death of his male 1-month-old baby. Police said the cause of death is pending verification from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Woman hit by stray bullet during shootout at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said a man was seen running through the apartment complex, chasing other men and shooting at them.
fox26houston.com
Parents of 3-year-old drowning victim hold benefit Saturday in Conroe to celebrate her life
CONROE, Texas - "It has been a tragic accident that the community has seen and heard," said family friend Triana Grizzell. On July 19, 3-year-old Camilla was swimming with her family. They were getting ready to leave when Camilla took her life jacket off and decided to wash her feet off in the pool.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s just unfortunate’: West University Place family warns other bank customers about jugging incident that ruined their son’s birthday gift
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE – A West University Place family said their son’s birthday gift was stolen when a thief followed them from a bank Wednesday and burglarized their SUV. It happened around 2:30 p.m. after Krystle Peddle left a bank off Belaire Boulevard and Wesleyan with a cash...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed after fight at taco restaurant leads to shooting in Stafford, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a fight that broke out inside a taco restaurant led to a shooting that left one man dead in Stafford, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at Brenda’s Taqueria in the 12500 block of Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road shortly before 3 a.m.
Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar
HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime. Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home. You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter,...
Husky shot in Old Town Spring has leg amputated
Paco's owner needs help finding the man who shot her dog, leaving him with three legs. People in the Old Town Spring community say these actions don't reflect their dog-loving town.
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: 3 puppies rescued after owner caught on video pulling, hitting pup, Houston SPCA says
Three puppies were rescued in southeast Houston after their alleged owner was seen on video showing signs of abuse. Officials with the Houston SPCA said they stepped in after the owner was seen grabbing one of the pups by their leg and pulling him through a fence before hitting him multiple times with what appears to be a small tree branch.
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
