Rome City Schools observes 'flexible learning day' Friday after guns found on campus

David Mccreery Jr.
2d ago
put them in hotel 53 like an adult. they want to act grown,treat them like they are grown
DSCee
2d ago
Our children are growing up in a country that is fixated on guns. This gun culture obviously appeals to some children as a symbol of coolness that will also solve their problems.... whether that problem be a real threat or a lack of esteem. There are many factors that have created this culture, but few see that it is a growing dangerous threat
James Griffin
2d ago
they need to put both students name on blast for doing it .
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools institutes more safety measures after two firearm discoveries in first week of classes
ROME, Ga. - A northwest Georgia school district is instituting safety measures after two guns were found on two students within the first week of classes at a high school. Rome City Schools implemented a "flexible learning day" Friday when the Board of Education held an emergency meeting Friday to address the concerns of Rome High School parents.
wrganews.com
Rome City Schools Implements Additional Safety and Security Measures
The RCS Board of Education met on Aug. 5, 2022 to review safety and security procedures at all Rome City Schools campuses. Interim Superintendent Dr. Dawn Williams briefed the Board of Education on security issues at Rome High School as well as security protocols throughout the system. After discussion and deliberation with Board members as well as school and district administrators, Dr. Williams announced that additional protocols would be implemented at Rome High School beginning on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Rome School Board holds emergency meeting after guns found at high school
Two separate gun discoveries made days apart have parents of Rome City Schools concerned the district is not doing enough to prevent potential violence. An emergency school board meeting was held Friday afternoon to address safety concerns. Both guns were confiscated from two separate students at Rome High School within the first week of classes.
CBS 46
Rome City Schools call special meeting after guns found on campus
ROME, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents and residents blasted Rome school board members during a special called meeting at the central office on Friday. “We’re going to lose staff, we’re going to lose students because you’re in a reactive mode right now and that is not acceptable to this community,” concerned resident Charles Love said.
