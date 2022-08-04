ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fire experts say most wildfires are caused by people. Here's how

KVUE
 2 days ago
KVUE

We've had multiple wildfires, but how do they form?

TEXAS, USA — Over the past couple of days, wildfires have developed over much of Central Texas, including and especially over portions of Hays County, where two wildfires have sprung up. One of those being on its border with Blanco County and a new one just east of Wimberley,...
KVUE

90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans

AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Colorado State University releases updated Atlantic Hurricane Outlook

TEXAS, USA — While the peak of hurricane season is not until September, Colorado State University released an updated look at how 2022 will fare in the Atlantic basin, largely because of a slower start than normal. Originally, its outlook had 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Blue Origin launches sixth space tourism flight from West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Aerospace company Blue Origin launched its sixth space tourism flight from West Texas Thursday morning, marking some historic firsts and bringing along a popular Texas celebrity. The roughly 10-minute flight took six people into space via the New Shepard, Space.com reported. Among the passengers was Coby...
#Texas A M Forest Service
KVUE

Gov. Abbott announces first migrant bus to arrive in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The first migrant bus to travel from Texas to New York City arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The governor said Texas had become overwhelmed by open border policies.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KVUE

Forever Families: Local children in foster care in need of backpacks

AUSTIN, Texas — As children get ready to head back to school, it's important to remember that each child entering the classroom has a different home life. For children in foster care, heading back to school can be overwhelming and even frightening. Workers at the nonprofit Partnerships for Children aim to help these children feel prepared.
TEXAS STATE

