Fire experts say most wildfires are caused by people. Here's how

We've had multiple wildfires, but how do they form?
TEXAS, USA — Over the past couple of days, wildfires have developed over much of Central Texas, including and especially over portions of Hays County, where two wildfires have sprung up. One of those being on its border with Blanco County and a new one just east of Wimberley,...
90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans
AUSTIN, Texas — With multiple fires burning in Central Texas this week, we wanted to learn the most common causes in order to help prevent them from starting. This year, we have seen more wildfires than in recent years, but the fires have luckily burned less acreage because they were caught earlier.
Colorado State University releases updated Atlantic Hurricane Outlook
TEXAS, USA — While the peak of hurricane season is not until September, Colorado State University released an updated look at how 2022 will fare in the Atlantic basin, largely because of a slower start than normal. Originally, its outlook had 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major...
Blue Origin launches sixth space tourism flight from West Texas
TEXAS, USA — Aerospace company Blue Origin launched its sixth space tourism flight from West Texas Thursday morning, marking some historic firsts and bringing along a popular Texas celebrity. The roughly 10-minute flight took six people into space via the New Shepard, Space.com reported. Among the passengers was Coby...
Gov. Abbott appoints indicted Austin police officer Justin Berry to state regulatory agency on law enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced his appointment of indicted Austin police officer and defeated Texas House candidate Justin Berry to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry will now serve on the regulatory state agency that, according to its website, establishes and enforces standards...
Gov. Abbott announces first migrant bus to arrive in New York City
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — The first migrant bus to travel from Texas to New York City arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Friday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced. In April, Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses carrying migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. The governor said Texas had become overwhelmed by open border policies.
Texas cities say streaming giants Disney, Hulu and Netflix owe them millions of dollars in unpaid fees
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – A lawsuit filed Thursday by 25 Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin, Houston, Dallas...
Texas sales tax holiday for school supplies begins
The sales tax holiday for school supplies aims to help Texans save money on what students need for the upcoming school year. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the details.
Forever Families: Local children in foster care in need of backpacks
AUSTIN, Texas — As children get ready to head back to school, it's important to remember that each child entering the classroom has a different home life. For children in foster care, heading back to school can be overwhelming and even frightening. Workers at the nonprofit Partnerships for Children aim to help these children feel prepared.
