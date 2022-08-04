Read on www.channel3000.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event. The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze. From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer...
Channel 3000
Throwback Thursday: The Moe Museum
This week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday revisits the Moe Museum in Windsor in 1989. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
The Perfect Mini Amusement Park For Young Kids Awaits You in Wisconsin
My daughters are 8 and 6 years old, and over the last few years I've learned some vital things about taking young kids to amusement parks:. Ride lines are usually long and waiting with excited, impatient children can be quite unbearable. Young kids aren't tall enough to go on most...
captimes.com
German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church
Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
Channel 3000
10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)
You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
Channel 3000
Luke John Kilkenny Hensey
Verona – Luke John Kilkenny Hensey, special son of John James Hensey and Jo Ellen Kilkenny, went to his eternal home on August 2, 2022. Luke was born on October 9, 1986, in Elkhorn, WI and died peacefully at home in Verona, WI surrounded by his loving family. His two sisters had a special bond with Luke and gave him a lifetime of love, support and fun. Luke had a special ability to enlighten and enrich those around him and he connected and formed lasting bonds with many people in his life. He loved music and the outdoors and was famous for his wide variety of toys that he loved to constantly fidget and play with.
ibmadison.com
Atomic Antiques brings midcentury furnishings to Madison
Atomic Antiques, Madison’s new headquarters for all things antique to midcentury modern, opened its doors on Monday, Aug. 1. in a 25,000-square-foot, freshly renovated retail space filled with inventory from over 75 dealers. The store fills a vacant retail space at 4546 Verona Road, next to Home Depot, that...
5 Wisconsin Boat Tours That Give You Great Views of Fall Colors
It may be only August, but I am so ready to say goodbye to summer and usher in fall with a big welcoming kiss. (I'm sorry summer lovers, but it's the truth!) I will admit the summer of 2022 hasn't treated us too badly, we only really had a handful of days where the heat and humidity were unbearable, but I am now finding myself gazing longingly at all the hoodies in my closet and can't wait to wrap myself in their coziness again. (Do I have you ready for fall yet now?)
nbc15.com
Church community grieves Janesville couple
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Janesville couple was killed after a lighting strike Thursday outside of the White House. According to family, Jim and Donna were on a wedding anniversary trip to Washington, D.C.
tonemadison.com
A post-Dobbs survey on family planning, from Tone Madison and Madison Minutes
We want to hear from you. How has the fall of Roe v. Wade impacted your decisions about family planning?. As part of our ongoing coverage of the impact of the Dobbs decision, we at Tone Madison and Madison Minutes are asking people to share their thoughts. Has the ruling changed the way you think about having children, or other important family-planning choices? We want to hear from you, so that we can offer our readers a fuller picture of how the ruling is affecting people across the Madison area.
Wisconsin’s Most-Loved State Park: Devil’s Lake with Kids
The Baraboo area and surrounding hills are no doubt one of the prettiest areas in our state. It’s no wonder that Devil’s Lake State Park is Wisconsin’s most popular state park! Devil’s Lake encompasses 360 acres and is surrounded by 500-foot quartzite bluffs. When you visit...
nbc15.com
MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison
A community is coming to terms with a great loss. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Community members and over 10 main-stage musical acts had the chance to gather and make music together during the 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. National Mustard Museum...
recordpatriot.com
University of Wisconsin announces 2022 graduates
MADISON, Wis. – About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14. Julia Berlin, from Lake Ann, graduated as a doctor of veterinary medicine.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
Swim on! All PHMDC-monitored beaches open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is set to be a scorcher, and there’s no better way to cool off than by taking a dip at a local beach. Beach-goers are in luck. All of the beaches monitored by Public Health Madison and Dane County are open for swimmers. PHMDC monitors beaches around the county for E. coli bacteria, blue-green algae and other toxins...
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
MIDDLETON, Wis. — More than six months after announcing it would be consolidating its warehouse operations and moving its corporate office, American Girl says the consolidation of its Middleton warehouse operations with facilities in DeForest and elsewhere in the country is complete. In January, American Girl said it would...
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
When thunder roars, go indoors: 12 people have now died from lightning in US this year
MADISON, Wis. — The deaths of three people, including a Janesville couple, from a lightning strike just steps from the White House on Thursday are bringing renewed attention to severe weather safety protocols. The trio’s deaths bring the total number of people killed by lightning nationwide so far in 2022 to 12, according to data from the National Weather Service....
The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin
If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
