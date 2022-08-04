Commonwealth Games: England seal Netball win against New Zealand to top group - highlights

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
'I had no idea how big just taking my shirt off would become - and what it would do for women': Lioness Chloe Kelly, 24, on her now legendary goal celebration as she insists she is still 'just a normal young girl' after stunning Euro 2022 victory
Chloe Kelly doesn't have a clue what was going through her mind when she whipped off her shirt and ran across the pitch in her sports bra after her winning goal in the Euro 22 final. 'It was a spontaneous gesture,' she says. 'I wasn't thinking about [making a statement...
Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
England’s title defence ends with netball semi-final defeat to Australia
England’s hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title were dashed by a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia at Birmingham NEC.Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front against the Diamonds, whom they had famously beaten in the final second on the Gold Coast four years ago to win the title.Three down after the first quarter, Thirlby swapped goal attack Helen Housby for Eleanor Cardwell but the move had little discernible effect as Australia dominated the middle section.With goal keeper Geva Mentor also having negligible impact interrupting Australian goal attack Gretel Bijeta, the hosts fell six points behind at 29-23 at...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica dominate New Zealand to reach first major final
The outfit followed up their exceptional final pool win over Australia with another clinical performance in the semi-final. Jamaica dominated defensively from the outset and held a 36-22 half-time lead over the Silver Ferns. Shamera Sterling and Latanya Wilson set the tone in the circle, with Jodi-Ann Ward and Nicole Dixon-Rochester complementing them.
Commonwealth Games: Marfa Ekimova, 17, wins England's first ever rhythmic gymnastics gold
Watch as 17-year-old Marfa Ekimova wins England's first ever rhythmic gymnastics gold in the individual all-round final on day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
Delicious Orie inspired by Anthony Joshua as he targets Commonwealth Games gold
England’s Delicious Orie is hoping a good luck message from former sparring partner and “inspiration” Anthony Joshua will boost his bid for Commonwealth Games gold.Super-heavyweight Orie secured a medal in his home city on Thursday night with an impressive display against experienced Trinidadian Nigel Paul, a 2021 World Championships bronze medallist.Orie, one of eight English boxers to guarantee themselves a medal at Birmingham, faces New Zealand’s Leuila Mau’u in his semi-final on Saturday.“If Anthony Joshua sees this I’d say ‘please give me a message’,” said Orie, who was born in Russia before moving to Birmingham with his parents when he...
England's hopes of a Commonwealth women's team treble end with both home cricketers and netballers crashing out in the semi-finals... As hockey team prepare for gold medal showdown with Australia
It had all been set up for a super Sunday, the chance of an England women’s team treble on the penultimate afternoon of action at these Commonwealth Games. But that dream died on a sorry Saturday as the home cricketers and netballers crashed out at the semi-final stage. That...
Commonwealth Games: NI's men's fours win gold with thumping final win in Birmingham
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's lawn bowlers won gold in the men's fours with an emphatic 18-5...
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - South Africa v Uganda
Harry Poole, Michael Emons, Jess Anderson, Josef Rindl and Lorraine McKenna. VoiceOfTheMysterons: Absolutely top commentary on the beach volleyball after a couple of aces - "I started at 11 and I've got nowhere to go..." Beach volleyball. Men’s quarter-final. So far so good for England twins Javier and Joaquin...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Commonwealth Games: England to face South Africa for hockey bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's men will face South Africa for Commonwealth hockey bronze after a 3-2 defeat...
Commonwealth Games: Scotland's Neah Evans wins women's road race silver as Finn Crockett claims men's bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Neah Evans won Commonwealth Games silver in the women's road race as team-mate...
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
England defeat world champions New Zealand to set up Australia semi-final
England made experience count as they sunk reigning world champions New Zealand 54-44 to book a Commonwealth Games netball semi-final against Australia.England were never behind as they fashioned a one-point half-time advantage before pulling away to lead by six at end of the third quarter and staged another final quarter surge to secure a 10-point cushion.The result, in front of a raucous home crowd at the NEC Arena, means Jess Thirlby’s team will face a rematch of the memorable 2018 final against the Australians, who suffered a shock 57-55 defeat to Jamaica earlier on Thursday in their final group stage...
New Zealand swat England aside in T20 Commonwealth Games bronze playoff
England’s lost heavily in their Commonwealth Games women’s T20 bronze medal playoff against New Zealand, who triumphed by eight wickets with 49 balls to spare
Jack Laugher wins 1m springboard gold to retain his Commonwealth Games crown
England’s Jack Laugher produced three nerveless and near-faultless final dives to clinch 1m springboard gold for a third successive Commonwealth Games. His late surge to the top of the leaderboard saw teammate Jordan Houlden knocked off top spot and forced to settle for bronze, as Australia’s Shixin Li took silver. Scotland’s James Heatly, whose grandfather won this event at the Vancouver 1954 Commonwealth Games, finished fourth. In the absence of Tom Daley, who is taking a break from the sport to spend time with his family, the English spotlight has been shining brightly on Laugher this week. The 27-year-old carries...
West Ham v Manchester City: Premier League – live!
Will Pep Guardiola’s side get their title defence off to a winning start? Join Daniel Harris to find out
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Commonwealth Games: England into beach volleyball semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's bid to win a first ever Commonwealth Games beach volleyball medal is on...
Commonwealth Games: Joshua Stacey and Rosie Eccles win golds for Wales
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Para-table tennis player Joshua Stacey and boxer Rosie Eccles have won Commonwealth Games golds...
