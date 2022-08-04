Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Premier League winner who still lives at home and helps his parents with the dishes

Read on www.cnn.com
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
‘It Could Take Darwin Nunez a While to Adapt to the Premier League' - Former Liverpool Goalkeeper on Nunez
Liverpool secured the services of Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez this summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a reported £67.5million, with the spotlight firmly on the 23-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes he may take time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Pep Guardiola sends Liverpool warning to Manchester City squad ahead of Premier League opener
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has sent a timely reminder to his squad to remain on their toes ahead of meeting with West Ham. Aside from their astounding trophy haul under Pep Guardiola, one of the biggest compliments that can be afforded to City is that they have raised the bar like never seen before in English football.
‘Was It a Penalty? I Heard He Touched the Ball’ - Jurgen Klopp on Fulham’s Penalty Decision
Liverpool started their Premier League campaign with a disappointing performance at Craven Cottage to newly promoted Fulham. Fulham took the lead again after Darwin Nunez's second-half goal through a controversial penalty decision, manager Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts.
Manchester United v Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo benched in Erik ten Hag’s first game
Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion.In his first competitive game in charge of United, Erik ten Hag has decided against starting the 37-year-old despite a lack of options up front.Ronaldo’s only pre-season appearance came in last week’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, when he left Old Trafford early after being substituted at half time. Ten Hag described his conduct and that of others who left early as “unacceptable”.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to be among the susbtitutes for Sunday’s opener...
Watch: Mitrovic Reclaims Fulham's Lead With Penalty
Watch: Fulhams Mitrovic reclaims the lead at Craven Cottage with a well-taken penalty after Virgil Van Djik brought the forward down in the box.
Five Midfielders Liverpool Could Sign This Summer After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Injury
Amid uncertainty over the midfield with injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones, Liverpool could be looking at reinforcing in the middle of the park. We take a look at five possible options Jurgen Klopp could look at before the window ends.
Soccer-West Ham's new signing Scamacca not match fit for Man City
Aug 5 (Reuters) - West Ham United's new striker Gianluca Scamacca will miss their Premier League opener against champions Manchester City as he is short of match fitness following his move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo, manager David Moyes said on Friday.
Soccer-Liverpool held, Spurs and Chelsea win in Premier League openers
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Title contenders Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham on the opening Saturday of the Premier League season while Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur made winning starts to the new campaign.
Liverpool Vs Fulham Ends In A Draw As Fulham Win The Battle For Midfield Control
It was a less than perfect start for Liverpool today who lacked intensity and cohesion and were clearly out battled in the middle of the pitch. Fulham were energetic from the get go and predominantly took control of the midfield. The question now looms larger than ever does need to add strength and depth in this area of the squad?
BBC
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said
Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
Thomas Tuchel hits back at Gary Neville's claims that Todd Boehly is 'panicking' in the transfer market as he defends Chelsea's 'fantastic' new owner despite missing out on multiple targets
Thomas Tuchel has launched a strong defence of 'super hard working' new Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Egbali after pundit Gary Neville labelled the former 'panicky' and claimed 'it looks like he wants to play Football Manager.'. As well as being part of the consortium with Clearlake Capital that...
SB Nation
Lampard updates on Godfrey & Mina injuries and new signing Onana
Deja vu all over again? Frank Lampard saw Ben Godfrey get injured in his first game managing Everton and then we all watched on in horror as the defender had to be carried off today barely a dozen minutes into the defeat against Chelsea FC. It got worse in the second half when Yerry Mina went down without contact, seemingly having pulled something in his lower leg.
SB Nation
Romano: Spurs have agreed personal terms for Destiny Udogie
Tottenham Hotpsur are well on their way towards completing their seventh signing of the summer. In the hours before Tottenham’s week 1 Premier League victory over Southampton on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Spurs have agreed personal terms with 19-year old Italian defender Destiny Udogie. It’s not a done...
Yardbarker
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaks out on midfielder injury crisis
Jurgen Klopp has told reporters that his Liverpool team will not panic despite injuries in midfield taking their toll on an already-weakened Reds outfit so early on in the season. The domestic double holders faltered to a surprise 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday afternoon in their first game of...
Soccer-Huge Cucurella fee shows high price of a little Premier League experience
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea committed a reported 62 million pounds ($74.72 million) on Friday to buy Spanish left back Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion with the south coast club collecting a 46 million pound profit on a player they had signed just 12 months ago.
Yardbarker
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Yardbarker
Predicted Liverpool Squad For Premier League Opener Against Fulham - Several Absentees For Klopp
It has been a tough pre-season for Klopp as numerous players have picked up injuries or suffered a recurrence of previous problems. The German will be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the trip to West London. There was...
