Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Premier League winner who still lives at home and helps his parents with the dishes

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s opening game of the Premier League campaign against Brighton and Hove Albion.In his first competitive game in charge of United, Erik ten Hag has decided against starting the 37-year-old despite a lack of options up front.Ronaldo’s only pre-season appearance came in last week’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, when he left Old Trafford early after being substituted at half time. Ten Hag described his conduct and that of others who left early as “unacceptable”.The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to be among the susbtitutes for Sunday’s opener...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 55 MINUTES AGO