Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event. The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze. From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer...
WATCH: Preview of Concerts on the Square’s Finale with Foley
MADISON, Wis. — Joe Loehnis, the CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, joins Live at Four to talk about the final week of Concerts on the Square this season. WATCH BELOW: Maestro Andrew Sewell talks about the Finale with Foley theme. WATCH BELOW: Joe Loehnis talks more about the...
German-style beer hall Prost! to open in former East Wash church
Lovers of European beer can soon raise a stein under stained glass at Prost!, a German-style beer hall set to open in time for Oktoberfest this fall on East Washington Avenue. Prost! (exclamation mark required) has an original location in Chicago’s Lincoln Park. Owner Brian Reynolds hopes to be serving huge pretzels and European brews in Madison by early September at 401 E. Washington Ave.
Sussex, WI USA
It was a gorgeous Summer day and something told me to “go to the woods.” The woods is minutes from my house and attached to a neighborhood playground. A place I frequent regularly. I needed to talk with Spirit about the state of flux I’ve been in lately.
Backstage with Bruno: ‘Ruddigore’
MADISON, Wis. — Michael Bruno goes backstage to check out Madison Savoyards’ production of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera Ruddigore. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an event, visit the Channel 3000/Madison Magazine Community Calendar here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
REAL ESTATE | End of an era at Hilltop as auction slated for Wednesday, August 31, 2022
August 5, 2022 – West Bend, WI – It’s the end of an era for Hilltop Services, Inc. as an auction is set for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The flyer from Ritger & Drendel Auction Specialists reads, “After 50 years of business Harold & Ann Schnorenberg have sold their property. All purchases must be moved by Friday, September 2.”
10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)
You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
Luke John Kilkenny Hensey
Verona – Luke John Kilkenny Hensey, special son of John James Hensey and Jo Ellen Kilkenny, went to his eternal home on August 2, 2022. Luke was born on October 9, 1986, in Elkhorn, WI and died peacefully at home in Verona, WI surrounded by his loving family. His two sisters had a special bond with Luke and gave him a lifetime of love, support and fun. Luke had a special ability to enlighten and enrich those around him and he connected and formed lasting bonds with many people in his life. He loved music and the outdoors and was famous for his wide variety of toys that he loved to constantly fidget and play with.
Wisconsin Just Might Have The Smallest Amusement Park You’ve Ever Seen
A trip to Great America in Gurnee is usually a good time, but sometimes you want to slow it up and scale it down once in awhile. Sometimes you don't want to wait in line for an hour to get on a ride, or have to worry about if you'll be able to afford dinner the week after you take your family to Great America.
Andrea F. Gausmann
STOUGHTON – Andrea F. (Anderson) Gausmann, age 68, of Stoughton (Utica), Wis., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Andrea was born in Stoughton, Wis. on Nov. 7, 1953, to Andy and Joyce Anderson. She graduated from Stoughton High School in 1971. Andrea married Robert “Bob” Gausmann on Nov. 11, 1972.
The Cheesier The Better For This Tasty Festival In Wisconsin
If you love mac and cheese then you'll love this festival in Wisconsin. I remember as a kid mac and cheese was one of my favorite meals. Then it came back for a while in college. When I became a parent, my daughter also was a big fan. She would order mac and cheese whenever we went out for dinner. I was pretty excited when it became a "thing" again. Many restaurants are specializing in fancy adult versions of the childhood favorite. I'll definitely order it when I see it on a menu.
Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen
BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Lightning strike outside White House kills Wisconsin couple
Two people from Wisconsin were killed by a bolt of lightning near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The lightning struck at 6:52 p.m., critically injuring four people who were standing in Lafayette Park, located just north of the White House. "Upon arrival, we found four patients. Two...
Donna Lee Harman
Donna Lee Harman passed away at home on Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Donna was born October 4, 1939 in Baraboo, WI to Edwin and Erna (Handrich) Koehler. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957. Donna attended Martin Luther College for 1 year before returning home to marry the love of her life, Paul, on May 21, 1960. They spent the majority of their life in Sauk City working and raising 3 children. Donna ultimately retired from the Village of Prairie du Sac as clerk-treasurer after 19 years of service.
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the people in the neighborhood where 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making. In addition to serving as the company’s home...
